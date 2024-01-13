en English
Wrestling

Burrell Freshman Wrestler Makes History, Riverview Senior Breaks Basketball Record

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:08 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:28 pm EST


When you think of wrestling, the image that often comes to mind is of burly men grappling on a mat. But a recent high school wrestling match turned that stereotype on its head as Burrell freshman Ella Campbell triumphed over her opponent from Latrobe, marking the first dual meet win in the program’s history. The victory was a testament not just to Campbell’s grit and determination, but also to the rising prominence of girls in the sport.

Rising Star on the Mat

Campbell’s victory was no fluke. With a current season record of 7-4 and five pins to her name, she has been on a roll, continually improving since her first match against Kiski. Her prowess on the mat is such that she also took the honors at the Southmoreland tournament at 112 pounds, helping Burrell finish seventh as a team. This win was particularly noteworthy as Campbell became the first girl from Burrell to win in her weight class.

Overcoming Nerves, Making History

Victory did not come easy. Latrobe, with its strong reputation in wrestling, loomed large. Feelings of trepidation were natural, but Campbell and her team managed to keep their nerves in check. They trained intensively, focusing not just on physical strength and technique but also on mental fortitude. The hard work paid off as they performed exceptionally well on the day of the match, making history in the process.

Looking Ahead

Looking to the future, Campbell has her sights set on further victories. She is determined to continue her winning streak in upcoming duels and to further hone her wrestling skills. The sport’s full-contact nature appeals to her, a change from her previous stints in lacrosse and soccer. Campbell’s story is a testament to the power of dedication, hard work, and a love for the sport.

Another Sporting Achievement

In other sports news, Riverview senior Nate Sprajcar set a new school record in basketball by scoring 45 points in a single game, breaking the previous record of 42. Excelling in free throws and inside play, Sprajcar had set this record as a personal goal. Now, he is on the brink of another milestone: scoring 1,000 points. Sprajcar’s advice for maintaining their momentum is simple: play selflessly and stay positive. Besides basketball, he also participates in track and field, plans to play baseball, and is considering playing basketball in college.

Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

