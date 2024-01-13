Burrell Freshman Wrestler Makes History, Riverview Senior Breaks Basketball Record

When you think of wrestling, the image that often comes to mind is of burly men grappling on a mat. But a recent high school wrestling match turned that stereotype on its head as Burrell freshman Ella Campbell triumphed over her opponent from Latrobe, marking the first dual meet win in the program’s history. The victory was a testament not just to Campbell’s grit and determination, but also to the rising prominence of girls in the sport.

Rising Star on the Mat

Campbell’s victory was no fluke. With a current season record of 7-4 and five pins to her name, she has been on a roll, continually improving since her first match against Kiski. Her prowess on the mat is such that she also took the honors at the Southmoreland tournament at 112 pounds, helping Burrell finish seventh as a team. This win was particularly noteworthy as Campbell became the first girl from Burrell to win in her weight class.

Overcoming Nerves, Making History

Victory did not come easy. Latrobe, with its strong reputation in wrestling, loomed large. Feelings of trepidation were natural, but Campbell and her team managed to keep their nerves in check. They trained intensively, focusing not just on physical strength and technique but also on mental fortitude. The hard work paid off as they performed exceptionally well on the day of the match, making history in the process.

Looking Ahead

Looking to the future, Campbell has her sights set on further victories. She is determined to continue her winning streak in upcoming duels and to further hone her wrestling skills. The sport’s full-contact nature appeals to her, a change from her previous stints in lacrosse and soccer. Campbell’s story is a testament to the power of dedication, hard work, and a love for the sport.

Another Sporting Achievement

In other sports news, Riverview senior Nate Sprajcar set a new school record in basketball by scoring 45 points in a single game, breaking the previous record of 42. Excelling in free throws and inside play, Sprajcar had set this record as a personal goal. Now, he is on the brink of another milestone: scoring 1,000 points. Sprajcar’s advice for maintaining their momentum is simple: play selflessly and stay positive. Besides basketball, he also participates in track and field, plans to play baseball, and is considering playing basketball in college.