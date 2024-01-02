Wrestling World in Flux: WWE Releases Stir Up Free Agent Market

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), now under the stewardship of Endeavor following a merger with TKO, has sent shockwaves through the wrestling world with the release of several high-profile wrestlers. Among those released are Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, and Elias, who have all now emerged as free agents, sparking intense speculation about their next career moves.

Elijah’s New Path

Elias, who has adopted a new moniker, Elijah, has recently hinted at his future in the wrestling industry. A video posted on social media sees Elijah wandering in the woods with a guitar, a nod to his previous WWE persona. The video then culminates in a poignant scene where he buries his former self, ‘Elias,’ and emerges dressed in white, symbolizing a rebirth or transformation of his character. While there are no immediate updates on when Elijah will step back into the ring, wrestling enthusiasts are encouraged to keep a close eye on his journey.

Free Agent Market Heats Up

Several other standout wrestlers, now free agents after their release from WWE, are looking towards promotions like AEW. Former WWE star Mansoor has expressed interest in joining AEW, praising the promotion for its support of wrestlers during the pandemic. His eagerness to wrestle anywhere underscores his determination to prove himself further.

Meanwhile, AEW’s Tony Khan, during the Worlds End post-show media scrum, hinted at his free agent market plans for 2024. He expressed his intent to sign promising wrestlers, fanning anticipation within the wrestling community.

A New Era for Alex Hammerstone

The wrestling world also witnessed the exit of former MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone as a free agent. Hammerstone declared it’s ‘hunting season,’ sharing a video where he claimed he was not looking for an opportunity but offering one. His departure from MLW, where he has been a prominent face since 2018, signifies a new chapter in his career.

Amid talks breaking down between Mercedes Moné and WWE, it is expected she will soon appear elsewhere, adding further intrigue to the wrestling landscape in 2024. As the year unfolds, wrestling fans worldwide are eagerly waiting to see where these talented free agents will land next.