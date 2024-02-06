Wrestling World in a Chokehold: McIntyre Taunts Punk, Ava Raine Exits Social Media Amidst Threats

Professional wrestler Drew McIntyre turned his rivalry with CM Punk into a marketing move, launching a new t-shirt that parodies a line from Punk's post-injury comeback speech. The playful taunt arrived in the form of a social media post about his new merchandise, adding a commercial element to their ongoing feud.

McIntyre's Mockery of Punk

On the February 5 episode of WWE Raw, McIntyre sported a shirt featuring a meme referencing Punk's injury. The t-shirt, available on WWE Shop, is aptly named Drew McIntyre's 'Peace Sign Pose' shirt. In a post about the shirt, McIntyre quoted his line about being in the wrestling business to make money, subtly jabbing at Punk's current medical hiatus.

McIntyre's move comes in the wake of his attack on Punk, followed by a meme parodying Punk's injury. This incident has intensified their feud, gaining considerable attention from the WWE Universe. Michael Cole, during the same WWE Raw episode, confirmed that Punk had undergone successful surgery and would be sidelined for several months.

Ava Raine's Social Media Exit

In parallel WWE news, NXT General Manager Ava Raine, daughter of wrestling legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has reportedly deactivated her X account due to death threats. These threats emerged amidst a controversy involving her father and fellow wrestler Cody Rhodes in the lead-up to WrestleMania XL.

Raine expressed her frustration, requesting to be left out of the situation. She emphasized her role as the manager of a show and pointed out her lack of connection with the dispute between her father and Rhodes. This incident underscores the challenges faced by wrestling personalities in maintaining their personal boundaries while navigating the volatile world of professional wrestling.