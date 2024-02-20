Wrestling Veteran Ace Steel Reflects on Career and Embraces New Role at TNA Wrestling

The wrestling world is a tapestry of stories, of victories and defeats both inside the ring and out. One thread in this rich narrative is that of Ace Steel, a name that echoes through the halls of wrestling history. Recently, Steel sat down with John Poz on the Two Man Power Trip podcast, not just to reminisce about the years gone by but to announce his latest leap in the industry—joining TNA Wrestling as a producer. This move marks yet another chapter in a career that has seen Steel inside the ropes of WWE, ROH, AEW, and NOAH Japan.

From the Ring to Behind the Scenes

Steel's journey through the wrestling world is noteworthy. A veteran who broke into the business with the guidance of none other than Harley Race, Steel has not only competed across the globe but also shaped the future stars of wrestling. His roles have been varied, from being a coach at the WWE Performance Center to a producer at AEW, before his release in September 2023. Each step has contributed to his deep understanding of the sport and the industry.

Discussing his transition from in-ring competition to a more strategic, behind-the-scenes role, Steel shared insights into the different skills required. "Being in the ring is about telling a story, but from behind the curtain, it's about creating the entire book," he explained. This philosophy has guided him through his career transitions, always aiming to contribute to wrestling in whatever capacity possible.

Embracing a New Challenge

Steel's latest role at TNA Wrestling was announced during the Bound For Glory event in October, a significant moment for both Steel and the company. His enthusiasm for his new position is palpable. "TNA Wrestling has always been a place where innovation meets tradition, and I'm thrilled to be part of steering that ship," Steel remarked. His arrival comes at a time when TNA is looking to cement its status and legacy in the wrestling world, making his experience invaluable.

Reflecting on the atmosphere within TNA Wrestling, Steel highlighted the positive vibe and the team's dedication. "There's a real sense of unity here, a collective effort to put on the best show possible for the fans," he said. This environment is something that Steel finds both refreshing and motivating, as he embarks on this new journey.

A Legacy of Training and Mentorship

A significant portion of Steel's career has been devoted to training and mentorship, having worked with names like CM Punk and contributing to the development of talent at the WWE Performance Center. His reflections on these experiences offer a glimpse into his passion for teaching and helping others grow. "Seeing someone you've trained reach their potential, there's nothing quite like it," Steel shared, his pride in his students evident.

Steel's impact extends beyond the ropes; his dedication to the craft of wrestling and to nurturing the next generation of talent has left an indelible mark on the industry. As he steps into his role at TNA Wrestling, it's clear that his journey is far from over. Instead, it's simply the next chapter in a storied career, one that continues to influence and inspire.

In wrestling, stories of tenacity, passion, and evolution are what capture the hearts of fans worldwide. Ace Steel's career is a testament to these qualities, a narrative that spans decades and promotions. From the training rooms of the WWE Performance Center to the backstage areas of TNA Wrestling, Steel's journey is a reminder of the enduring spirit of professional wrestling. As he embarks on this new role, the wrestling community watches with anticipation, eager to see the next chapter in the legacy of Ace Steel.