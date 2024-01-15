Wrestling Titan David Canal Backs Cody Rhodes for WWE Royal Rumble

In a compelling twist of fate, former wrestling titan, David Canal, otherwise known as Fidel Sierra The Cuban Assassin, has voiced his support for Cody Rhodes, The American Nightmare, in the forthcoming WWE Royal Rumble event. Canal’s personal and professional life has been intimately intertwined with the wrestling world, with an enduring connection to Cody’s late father, Dusty Rhodes, who played a pivotal role in shaping his own illustrious 45-year wrestling journey.

Legacy of The Cuban Assassin

During his long and storied career, Canal shared the ring with an array of wrestling legends, including the indomitable Andre the Giant and a young, pre-Hollywood Dwayne Johnson. At the zenith of his career, Canal captured the Cuban Heavyweight Championship, a title he continues to defend with fervor and pride.

Home and Hearth Amidst Wrestling Legends

Today, Canal shares his life with his wife and manager, Paula “Fantasy” Kostomlatsky, in a home they built on Florida’s Treasure Island. The couple’s anticipation for the Royal Rumble event is palpable, not least because it is being staged close to their home. The event also serves as a reunion of sorts, with the couple expecting to reconnect with numerous friends and acquaintances from the wrestling community.

Royal Rumble: A Boon for Tampa Bay

Slated for January 27 at St. Petersburg’s Tropicana Field, the Royal Rumble is creating a buzz of excitement, not only for its potential to break attendance records and attract a global viewership, but also for its projected significant economic impact on the Tampa Bay area. The event is expected to be a major boost for local tourism and economy, underscoring the far-reaching influence of such globally recognized events.