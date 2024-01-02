en English
Sports

Wrestling Star Naomi Rumored to Return to WWE

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:27 pm EST
Speculation is rife in the wrestling world as Naomi, currently known as Trinity and holding the Knockouts Champion title in Impact Wrestling, is rumored to be making a return to WWE. This is based on information from sources within both WWE and Impact Wrestling, suggesting that her comeback could be imminent, barring any major unforeseen developments.

Naomi’s Departure from WWE

Naomi has been conspicuously absent from WWE since May 16, 2022, when she and her then-tag team partner, Mercedes Mone, also known as Sasha Banks, walked out during an episode of Raw. The departure was attributed to creative differences, marking a significant shift in their careers. While Mercedes Mone has also been in talks with WWE about a potential return, financial disagreements seem to have stymied progress, leading to expectations that she may debut with another promotion instead.

Naomi as Trinity in Impact Wrestling

Meanwhile, Naomi has been carving out a successful path in Impact Wrestling under the moniker Trinity. Her prowess and determination have seen her rise swiftly through the ranks to secure the Impact Knockouts Championship. Despite the buzz about her potential WWE return, Trinity is set to defend her Knockouts title against Jordynne Grace at the TNA Hard to Kill event on January 13. There is no definitive information on whether her tenure with TNA will conclude shortly or coincide with the upcoming event.

The Wrestling Community Awaits

The wrestling community is eagerly awaiting further developments as the return of Naomi to WWE could significantly shake up the roster and bring fresh storylines. This is, however, speculative, and there has been no official confirmation from either WWE or Naomi herself. As the wrestling world continues to evolve and shift, it remains to be seen where Naomi’s path will lead.

Sports
Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

