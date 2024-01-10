Wrestling Legends Magnum TA and Greg Gagne Critique AEW on New YouTube Show

In a momentous debut episode of their YouTube show, wrestling luminaries Magnum TA and Greg Gagne offered a candid critique of the contemporary wrestling landscape, specifically focusing on All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The episode was punctuated with personal recollections from their illustrious careers and an incisive analysis of current wrestling performances.

Greg Gagne’s Unabashed Criticism

Greg Gagne, a revered figure in the wrestling world, voiced his disapproval of AEW. He castigated the organization for its ring performances, which he perceives as crude and unprofessional. Additionally, he decried the frequent use of profanity, arguing that it is incongruous with the younger demographic that makes up a significant portion of wrestling fans. So profound was his aversion to the content that he confessed to having stopped watching AEW altogether.

Magnum TA’s Perspective on AEW’s Approach

Magnum TA, another wrestling legend, offered his views on AEW’s strategy. He observed that the promotion appears to have zeroed in on a demographic of teenagers to adults aged between 18 and 35. This focus, according to him, has led to programming that is not necessarily family-friendly. He likened AEW to adult-oriented television shows, underscoring the need for parental discretion given the edgy nature of the content.

AEW’s Direction: A Point of Contention

Both veterans emphasized the need for wrestling to be an entertainment medium that families can relish together. They insinuated that AEW’s current trajectory could face scrutiny from corporate sponsors like TBS, especially if it continues to alienate family audiences. As they navigated through the currents of today’s wrestling world, their discussion also touched upon the performances and potential of current talents like Cody Rhodes and MJF. Their insights provided a riveting exploration into the evolving world of wrestling.