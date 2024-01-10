en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Wrestling Legends Magnum TA and Greg Gagne Critique AEW on New YouTube Show

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:49 pm EST
Wrestling Legends Magnum TA and Greg Gagne Critique AEW on New YouTube Show

In a momentous debut episode of their YouTube show, wrestling luminaries Magnum TA and Greg Gagne offered a candid critique of the contemporary wrestling landscape, specifically focusing on All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The episode was punctuated with personal recollections from their illustrious careers and an incisive analysis of current wrestling performances.

Greg Gagne’s Unabashed Criticism

Greg Gagne, a revered figure in the wrestling world, voiced his disapproval of AEW. He castigated the organization for its ring performances, which he perceives as crude and unprofessional. Additionally, he decried the frequent use of profanity, arguing that it is incongruous with the younger demographic that makes up a significant portion of wrestling fans. So profound was his aversion to the content that he confessed to having stopped watching AEW altogether.

Magnum TA’s Perspective on AEW’s Approach

Magnum TA, another wrestling legend, offered his views on AEW’s strategy. He observed that the promotion appears to have zeroed in on a demographic of teenagers to adults aged between 18 and 35. This focus, according to him, has led to programming that is not necessarily family-friendly. He likened AEW to adult-oriented television shows, underscoring the need for parental discretion given the edgy nature of the content.

AEW’s Direction: A Point of Contention

Both veterans emphasized the need for wrestling to be an entertainment medium that families can relish together. They insinuated that AEW’s current trajectory could face scrutiny from corporate sponsors like TBS, especially if it continues to alienate family audiences. As they navigated through the currents of today’s wrestling world, their discussion also touched upon the performances and potential of current talents like Cody Rhodes and MJF. Their insights provided a riveting exploration into the evolving world of wrestling.

0
Sports Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
Tennessee Titans Eye Mike Kafka for Head Coaching Position
Amidst a season of change, the Tennessee Titans have set their eyes on Mike Kafka, the New York Giants’ offensive coordinator, for their vacant head coaching position. This move comes in the wake of the team’s surprise decision to dismiss their head coach, Mike Vrabel, following successive seasons marked by losses. Kafka, a 36-year-old coordinator
Tennessee Titans Eye Mike Kafka for Head Coaching Position
Buffalo Bills Fan Tragically Loses Life After Game: An Investigation Underway
29 mins ago
Buffalo Bills Fan Tragically Loses Life After Game: An Investigation Underway
Johnny Matthews: Glasgow's Rugby Star Eyeing the Top Scorer Record
29 mins ago
Johnny Matthews: Glasgow's Rugby Star Eyeing the Top Scorer Record
Japan's Pursuit of a Historic Fifth Title: The Road to Asian Cup 2023
16 mins ago
Japan's Pursuit of a Historic Fifth Title: The Road to Asian Cup 2023
Anticipation Builds for Senior High Series Finale Amid Other Entertainment and Sports News
23 mins ago
Anticipation Builds for Senior High Series Finale Amid Other Entertainment and Sports News
Shake-Up in Tennessee: Titans Part Ways with Head Coach Mike Vrabel
27 mins ago
Shake-Up in Tennessee: Titans Part Ways with Head Coach Mike Vrabel
Latest Headlines
World News
Morbid Anatomy Museum Co-Founder Tracy Martin Loses Battle with Cancer
24 seconds
Morbid Anatomy Museum Co-Founder Tracy Martin Loses Battle with Cancer
Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison Opposes House Bill 1994 Amid Rising Crime Rates
1 min
Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison Opposes House Bill 1994 Amid Rising Crime Rates
Tennessee Titans Eye Mike Kafka for Head Coaching Position
2 mins
Tennessee Titans Eye Mike Kafka for Head Coaching Position
Yellowknife Health Crisis: Frame Lake Clinic Closure Adds to Strain
2 mins
Yellowknife Health Crisis: Frame Lake Clinic Closure Adds to Strain
Purina Refutes Social Media Allegations of their Dog Food Causing Illness
2 mins
Purina Refutes Social Media Allegations of their Dog Food Causing Illness
Police Fatally Shoot Man Brandishing Gun at Nowra Medical Centre
2 mins
Police Fatally Shoot Man Brandishing Gun at Nowra Medical Centre
Exeter's Homeless: A Tale of Winter Endurance Amidst Rising Challenges
2 mins
Exeter's Homeless: A Tale of Winter Endurance Amidst Rising Challenges
Abortion Rights: Biden Campaign Challenges Haley and DeSantis Ahead of Debate
3 mins
Abortion Rights: Biden Campaign Challenges Haley and DeSantis Ahead of Debate
Genetic Trait Predicting Pulmonary Hypertension Risk Identified by Researchers
5 mins
Genetic Trait Predicting Pulmonary Hypertension Risk Identified by Researchers
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
41 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app