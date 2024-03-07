Wrestling Legends Champion Bam Bam Bigelow for 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Induction in Philadelphia

As WrestleMania 40 approaches, Philadelphia's wrestling community is abuzz with anticipation not only for the event itself but for the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, where wrestling legends will be honored. Among the potential inductees is Bam Bam Bigelow, a beloved figure in the wrestling world, whose connection to Philadelphia and remarkable career achievements make him a prime candidate for this year's Hall of Fame class.

Legacy of Bam Bam Bigelow

Bam Bam Bigelow, who tragically passed away in 2007 at the age of 45, left behind a legacy that has endured in the wrestling community. Known for his incredible agility and athleticism, Bigelow's career spanned various wrestling promotions, including WWE and ECW. His time in ECW was particularly significant, winning two titles in the Philadelphia-based promotion. Bigelow's in-ring prowess was complemented by his memorable feuds, notably his WrestleMania XI main event against NFL legend Lawrence Taylor. Despite rumors of his induction in 2019, Bigelow has yet to receive this honor, leading to a growing call for his inclusion in the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame.

Support from Wrestling Icons

Support for Bigelow's induction isn't limited to fans alone; wrestling icons have also voiced their advocacy. On an episode of Busted Open, Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer made a compelling case for Bigelow's induction, emphasizing his contributions to the sport and his memorable moments, such as the match with Lawrence Taylor. The potential induction of Bigelow, along with ECW's founder Paul Heyman, who is already announced for the 2024 class, would be a fitting tribute in Philadelphia, highlighting Bigelow's impact on the sport and the city.

Looking Ahead to the Ceremony

With the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony drawing near, the wrestling world eagerly awaits the announcement of this year's inductees. Bull Nakano and Paul Heyman have already been confirmed, setting a high bar for this year's class. The inclusion of Bam Bam Bigelow would not only honor his legacy but also resonate deeply with fans and peers who remember his contributions to wrestling fondly. As the wrestling community reflects on Bigelow's career, the anticipation for the Hall of Fame ceremony serves as a reminder of the lasting impact that wrestling legends have on the sport and its fans.