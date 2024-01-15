Wrestling Legend Sabu’s Health Update and Retirement Plans

Professional wrestling legend Sabu, known for his unyielding spirit and awe-inspiring performances inside the ring, recently shared a candid health update, throwing light on his ongoing medical challenges. His wrestling career, which began in 1985, might culminate this year, marking nearly four decades of his indomitable presence in the wrestling world.

Sabu’s Medical Battles

In a heartfelt revelation on ‘Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw,’ Sabu detailed the health issues he is currently grappling with. These include the need for surgeries on his knee, back, and shoulders. He further elucidated that he underwent hip replacement surgery and although the pain was alleviated from day one, his recovery was a slow, gradual process. It took him around six months to feel like working out again, a testament to his resilience and unyielding spirit.

Persistent in the Face of Pain

Despite the discomfort and pain, Sabu continues to push himself to maintain his fitness regime. His unwavering determination sees him regularly visiting the gym, even amidst his health challenges. Sabu also suffers from spinal stenosis, a debilitating condition that affects his back and requires medical intervention.

One Final Match

With plans to retire after one more match, Sabu wishes to face off against his former partner and rival, Rob Van Dam to cap off an illustrious career. His retirement match, if it transpires in 2024, will be the culmination of a legacy marked by extraordinary grit, endurance, and passion for the sport.