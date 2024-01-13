en English
Health

Wrestling Legend Afa Anoa’i Hospitalized after Health Scare

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:13 pm EST
In the early hours of the day, the wrestling world was jolted by distressing news. The renowned professional wrestling figure, Afa Anoa’i, better recognized as one of The Wild Samoans, was rushed to the hospital after falling ill with pneumonia. The situation took a graver turn when Afa suffered not one, but two mild heart attacks, subsequently leading to a heart catheterization procedure.

Recovering in High Spirits

Despite the scare, the Anoa’i family shared that Afa is currently doing well and remains in high spirits. His resilience is echoed in his medical status, with his condition being stable enough to warrant just a couple of days of hospital observation and monitoring. The medical team attending to him has shown exceptional care, ensuring that Afa’s recovery journey is smooth and steady.

An Outpouring of Support

The news of Afa’s health scare has resulted in a massive outpouring of affection, prayers, and well-wishes from fans and fellow wrestling personalities alike. The Anoa’i family has expressed their deep gratitude for this show of support during a challenging time.

The Anoa’i Legacy in WWE

Afa Anoa’i holds a special place in the world of professional wrestling. Apart from his own accomplishments as one of The Wild Samoans, he is also the uncle to WWE superstar, Roman Reigns. Their bond was celebrated in a memorable post-victory celebration at Hell in a Cell, after Reigns retained his title in an ‘I Quit’ match against Jey Uso. Reigns’ dominant heel persona in WWE over the past four years has been a significant chapter in the Anoa’i wrestling legacy. Further updates on Afa’s health will be shared as they become available, keeping an eager and concerned wrestling community in the loop.

Health Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

