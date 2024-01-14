Wrestling Honors Shad Gaspard’s Legacy with Memorial Cup

In an emotive nod to the life and legacy of the late WWE Hall of Famer, Shad Gaspard, the world of professional wrestling is set to host the inaugural Shad Gaspard Memorial Cup on April 20. The event has been orchestrated by Elijah Burke, famously known as ‘Da Pope’, with the gracious consent of Siliana, Gaspard’s widow. This stirring tribute is a collaboration with the charitable organization, Love Alive.

Eight Wrestlers, One Cup

The memorial cup will feature a gripping tournament with eight wrestlers vying for the top spot. Each participant will compete in honor of Gaspard, demonstrating not only their wrestling prowess but also encapsulating the spirit of camaraderie and respect that Gaspard was known for in his career.

The Beast Award

The winner of the tournament is set to receive the Beast Award, a fitting tribute to Gaspard’s indomitable legacy. The award serves as a stark reminder of Gaspard’s contributions to professional wrestling, as well as his heroism in his final moments.

A Hero’s Tribute

Shad Gaspard passed away tragically in May 2020 when he was swept away by a potent ocean current. Nevertheless, even in the face of danger, Gaspard’s heroism shone through as he prioritized the safety of his son over his own. He directed lifeguards to his son’s position, ensuring his safety before succumbing to the current. The Shad Gaspard Memorial Cup stands as a testament to his heroic act and a celebration of his contributions to wrestling.