Wrestling Federation of India to Hold Wrestling Nationals Amidst Controversy

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:22 pm EST
Wrestling Federation of India to Hold Wrestling Nationals Amidst Controversy

In a move to reignite the wrestling scene amidst a period of uncertainty, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is set to stage the Wrestling Nationals in Jaipur, from February 2-5. The announcement was made by the WFI ad-hoc panel, a committee established by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), amid the suspension of the newly elected WFI body due to non-sport related controversies. The ad-hoc committee was formulated to manage the daily affairs of wrestling in India. This development comes in the wake of concerns raised by Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia, who made a fervent appeal to the Union Sports Ministry of India to resume wrestling competitions in the country, with the Paris Olympics looming on the horizon.

A Battle Beyond the Mat

The wrestling world was thrown into a whirlwind when the newly-elected WFI body was suspended by the sports ministry for violating its own constitution. This suspension led to the cancellation of all decisions made by the ad-hoc committee. In the midst of this turmoil, Sanjay Singh, a close aide of former WFI boss Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was elected as the president of the national wrestling body on December 24. This controversy adds an extra layer of tension to the forthcoming Wrestling Nationals, with the potential of the matter being taken to court if the ad-hoc committee is not dismissed.

The Road to Jaipur

Despite the surrounding controversy, the Wrestling Nationals are scheduled to proceed. Top honours in senior freestyle, Greco Roman, and the women’s section will be contested in these tournaments. The event will be hosted by the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) at Railway Stadium in Ganpati Nagar. This championship will serve as a platform for wrestlers to prove their mettle, presenting a golden opportunity for established competitors and emerging talents alike to showcase their skills in preparation for the Paris Olympics.

Wrestling with Uncertainty

As the Wrestling Nationals fast approach, the wrestling fraternity in India is left grappling with the uncertainty of the situation. The suspension of the WFI’s newly elected body and the potential legal ramifications it may bring about have added a layer of complexity to an already tense situation. However, the tournaments will go ahead, providing a much-needed platform for India’s wrestlers to compete and prepare for bigger stages. This period of ambiguity is a test of resilience for the sport of wrestling in India, a battle that extends beyond the mat and into the realm of governance and regulation.

India Sports Wrestling
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

