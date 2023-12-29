en English
Wrestling Federation of India Moves Office Amidst Controversy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:57 am EST
Wrestling Federation of India Moves Office Amidst Controversy

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has recently embarked on a significant change, relocating its office from the residence of its former president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. This move comes in the wake of criticism from the Sports Ministry and amidst a series of organizational upheavals. The newly-elected president of WFI, Sanjay Singh, is at the eye of the storm, navigating the federation through a challenging period.

A Controversial Transition

This shift in location is not merely a change of physical address but also signals a potential shift in operations and strategy for the WFI. The change is stirring amidst criticism from the Sports Ministry, which recently suspended the newly-elected WFI president, Sanjay Singh, and called upon the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an interim panel to manage the federation.

Brij Bhushan, the former WFI president, has severed his connections with the sport and has no involvement with the newly elected body or its suspension by the Sports Ministry. The ministry had issued a letter expressing their disapproval of the announcement of U-15 and U-20 nationals for Wrestling, stating that the announcement did not comply with the WFI’s constitution.

The Federation’s Response

Sanjay Singh has countered these allegations, asserting that the Sports Ministry failed to follow the appropriate procedure in suspending the wrestling national body. He has pledged to challenge the government’s decision in court. Singh also clarified that the new office bearers did not contravene any constitutional provision of the WFI while announcing the dates and venue of the U-15 and U-20 National Championships. He expressed hope for a favorable decision from United World Wrestling (UWW), the international parent body, after writing to them to request the lifting of the ban imposed on WFI.

Wrestlers’ Reactions and Future Outlook

The Union Sports Ministry’s decision to suspend WFI and all its office bearers has created a wave of disappointment among wrestlers. Some, like Sakshi, have announced their retirement, while others, such as Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, have returned their awards. Amidst these developments, the IOA has set up an ad-hoc committee chaired by Bhupinder Singh Bajwa to manage WFI’s affairs.

The newly elected WFI body’s suspension by the Sports Ministry resulted from various complaints and procedural lapses. Sanjay Singh responded to these allegations by stating that they are in search of a new workplace and are prepared to move immediately as per the government’s instructions. This controversy emerged after the WFI election on December 21, 2023, which saw Sanjay Singh emerging victorious despite opposition from top-tier wrestlers. As the WFI ventures into its new chapter, the wrestling community watches on with bated breath.

India Sports Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

