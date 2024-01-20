Wrestling Community Grieves Over the Loss of Renowned Journeyman Francisco Ciatso

The wrestling world is in mourning today, as it grapples with the loss of respected journeyman, Francisco Ciatso, who passed away at 48. The news was broken by Florida promoter Barry Rose on Facebook, sparking a wave of condolences and remembrances across the wrestling community.

A New York Native Shaping Florida's Wrestling Scene

Ciatso, originally from New York, was a prominent figure in Florida's wrestling scene. Trained by Adrian Street, he was known for his dedication to the sport and his fervor in the ring. He was not just a competitor, but a mentor and a guide, shaping the local wrestling scene in ways that will be remembered for years to come.

From Frankie Capone to 'Journeyman'

During his illustrious career, Ciatso wrestled under the name Frankie Capone. His life and journey in wrestling were so impactful that it was captured in the 2019 documentary, 'Journeyman'. This portrayal brought his story to a wider audience, highlighting his passion, dedication, and the grit that defined his career.

Contributions to WWN and Lasting Legacy

In his later years, Ciatso transitioned from the ring to a training role at the World Wrestling Network (WWN). His influence extended far beyond his matches, impacting the next generation of wrestlers. His loss has been felt across high-profile wrestling organizations with WWE and Ring of Honor wrestlers expressing their sympathies on social media, sharing fond memories of Ciatso.

Francisco Ciatso's death marks an end of an era, but his influence in the wrestling world will continue to resonate. He was not just a wrestler but a mentor, a guide, and an inspiration. His legacy is etched in the hearts of his peers, his fans, and the wrestling community at large.