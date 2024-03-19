Wrestlers Phogat, Malik Urge PM Modi to Act Against WFI Chief's Reinstatement Amidst Abuse Allegations

Wrestling icons Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik have called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene following the reinstatement of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to the helm of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), despite facing serious allegations of abusing women athletes. This plea comes in the wake of the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) decision to dissolve the ad hoc committee and restore the WFI's executive committee under Sanjay Singh, a close associate of Brij Bhushan. The move has sparked controversy and concern amongst the wrestling community and beyond.

Advertisment

Controversial Reinstatement and Wrestlers' Outcry

The IOA's announcement to dissolve the ad hoc committee, initially formed to oversee wrestling operations following the suspension of the WFI's executive committee, has led to significant unrest within the wrestling fraternity. Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, in particular, have been vocal in their criticism of the decision, highlighting the irony in the government's apparent advocacy for women's empowerment while allowing individuals accused of exploiting women athletes to regain control. Malik's comments underscore the perceived impunity enjoyed by powerful figures and the historical neglect of women's dignity in sports.

Implications for Indian Wrestling and Olympic Dreams

Advertisment

The reinstatement of the WFI's original leadership has raised questions about the future of wrestling in India and its athletes' prospects at the upcoming Paris Olympics. With the Paris Olympics on the horizon, the governance and integrity of the WFI are crucial for the preparation and success of India's wrestlers. The decision to restore the WFI's executive committee, led by individuals opposed by key athletes, could potentially disrupt the athletes' focus and preparations, casting a shadow over their Olympic ambitions.

Call for Government Intervention and Reforms

Phogat and Malik's pleas to Prime Minister Modi not only seek to address the immediate concern of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's leadership but also call for broader reforms within sports governance in India. The wrestlers' demand for action reflects a broader call for transparency, accountability, and respect for athletes' rights within sports institutions. The situation underscores the need for a systemic overhaul to safeguard athletes from abuse and ensure sports bodies operate in the best interest of the athletes and the sport.

The controversy surrounding the WFI's leadership and its implications for Indian wrestling is a stark reminder of the challenges athletes face in their pursuit of excellence. As the story unfolds, the wrestling community and its supporters look to the government for decisive action that will restore integrity and trust in sports governance. The outcome of this confrontation could set a precedent for how athlete welfare and allegations of abuse are addressed in Indian sports, potentially influencing the future of sports administration in the country.