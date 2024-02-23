Wrestler Bronson Reed Champions Respect for Wrestling Amid Controversy in Australia

It was a moment that caught fire on social media and rippled through the professional wrestling world. Bronson Reed, an Australian professional wrestler, took to X/Twitter to express his frustration over an incident involving fellow wrestler Austin Theory and journalist Anthony De Ceglie in Perth, Australia. The altercation, which stemmed from a derogatory comment about wrestling being 'fake', has sparked a broader conversation about respect for the wrestling profession and its athletes. Reed's passionate defense of his sport and his candid reflections on his career ambitions have made headlines, highlighting the ongoing struggle for legitimacy faced by wrestlers around the globe.

From Social Media Outcry to a Call for Respect

Reed's disappointment was palpable in his social media posts, where he criticized the lack of respect for professional wrestling in Australia, particularly from members of the press like De Ceglie. The incident in question involved Theory, who, while not scheduled to compete at the Elimination Chamber WWE event in Perth, found himself in a heated exchange with De Ceglie after the journalist called wrestling 'fake'. This confrontation has reignited debates about the authenticity of wrestling and the respect it deserves as a form of entertainment and athletic endeavor.

Reed's Career Ambitions and Reflections

Beyond the controversy, Reed also opened up about his own wrestling career, including his recent match against Gunther for the Intercontinental Title on the October 16, 2023, episode of RAW—a match he lost. Reed's declaration of having 'unfinished business' with Gunther and his desire to face other wrestlers such as Seth Rollins showcases his ambition and commitment to wrestling. Despite not qualifying for the men's Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber event, Reed is already contemplating his next steps in his career, signaling his resilience and dedication to his craft.

Challenging the Narrative Around Wrestling

The altercation between Theory and De Ceglie, and Reed's subsequent response, underscores a larger issue within the wrestling community—the ongoing battle for respect and recognition. Wrestling, often dismissed as mere entertainment, involves rigorous physical training, discipline, and storytelling. The incident has sparked discussions on how wrestling is perceived by the media and the general public, challenging stereotypes and calling for a more nuanced understanding of the sport.

In light of these events, the wrestling community has rallied around Reed and Theory, using the controversy as a platform to advocate for greater recognition and respect for professional wrestling. As the dust settles on this particular incident, the conversation it has sparked about the legitimacy and artistry of wrestling continues, highlighting the passion and dedication of its athletes and fans alike.