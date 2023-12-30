en English
India

Wrestler Bajrang Punia Appeals for Resumption of Sport Activities Amidst WFI Crisis

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:11 pm EST
Wrestler Bajrang Punia Appeals for Resumption of Sport Activities Amidst WFI Crisis

With the Paris Olympics only seven months away, Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia has made a fervent appeal to the Indian Sports Ministry for the resumption of wrestling activities in the country. The sport, which has been a consistent source of medals for the country in the last four Olympics, has been paralyzed for several months due to internal discord.

Wrestling Federation of India in Turmoil

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has been in tumult following protests against its former president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The election of a new committee, led by Sanjay Singh, failed to rekindle the sport’s activities. The Sports Ministry, citing violations of its constitution in the announcement of national championships, suspended the new committee.

Athletes’ Protest and Awards Return

In an act of protest against the standstill, Punia had earlier chosen to return his coveted Padma Shri. Other prominent wrestlers also voiced their discontentment. Sakshi Malik, another Olympic medalist, announced her retirement, while Vinesh Phogat, a Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award recipient, decided to return her awards in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Urgency of Olympic Preparation

Stressing the urgency of preparing for the Paris Olympics, Punia called on the Sports Ministry to act swiftly to protect the future of Indian wrestlers. He lamented the lack of national championships and training camps, critical components for athletes’ readiness for such a prestigious sporting event. Punia’s call to action underlines the importance of resolving the current impasse to ensure the continued success of Indian wrestling on the global stage.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

