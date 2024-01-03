Wrestler Alex Hammerstone Declares Free Agency, Announces Open Challenge

Professional wrestler Alex Hammerstone, previously contracted with Major League Wrestling (MLW), has announced his transition to free agency, marking a new chapter in his career. The news came on January 1, 2024, as Hammerstone revealed his changed status on social media, bringing an end to his five-year tenure with MLW.

Hammerstone’s Legacy in MLW

Hammerstone’s journey in MLW has been nothing short of remarkable, with his achievements speaking volumes about his prowess in the ring. During his time with the company since 2019, he held the prestigious titles of the MLW World Heavyweight Championship and the MLW National Openweight Championship.

The wrestler’s departure from MLW is expected to significantly impact the company, given his status as one of their primary stars. Yet, it also creates an air of anticipation around MLW’s future endeavors, including their return to Florida for the War Chamber event and hostings in Philadelphia, New York, and Chicago.

Big Fish, Open Waters

In his declaration of free agency, Hammerstone addressed critics who labeled him a ‘big fish in a small pond.’ Rejecting the notion, he emphasized his success on the MLW platform and reinforced his readiness to compete against global talent. The wrestler asserted that he was not merely seeking opportunities but presenting them, issuing an open challenge to the best wrestlers worldwide.

Hammerstone’s powerful statement, laced with the metaphor of being a ‘shark in open waters,’ served as both an invitation and a warning. He declared it ‘hunting season,’ signaling his readiness to take on formidable opponents and stirring intrigue about potential matchups.

What Lies Ahead

Hammerstone’s transition to free agency has sparked speculation about his next move. His open challenge has set the stage for an exciting phase in his career, with fans and critics alike eager to see where he will sign next.

The wrestler is set to compete at GCW on February 3, with Fightful promising updates on his future. Amidst the buzz, Hammerstone’s journey continues to be a testament to his ambition, setting him apart as a major player in the wrestling world.