WrestleMania 40: Unprecedented Start Time and Main Event Controversy

WrestleMania 40, the much-anticipated wrestling extravaganza, is slated to take place on April 6th and 7th at Lincoln Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event, usually a spectacle of sportsmanship and entertainment, has found itself in the throes of controversy and change.

Unexpected Change in Event's Start Time

In an unprecedented move, the start time for WrestleMania 40 has been shifted to 6:30 PM EST, a departure from the 8 PM EST kick-off time traditionally adhered to by WWE Premium Live Events. The venue will open its doors at 4:30 PM EST, allowing attendees ample time to settle in before the show begins. This decision has sparked a wave of speculation among fans and critics alike, raising questions about the intended duration of the spectacle and how the earlier start might influence the unfolding of events.

The Controversy Surrounding the Main Event

The main event, expected to be headlined by Roman Reigns, has been shrouded in controversy. Reports suggest that Cody Rhodes has surrendered his spot to wrestling icon, The Rock, a decision that has drawn significant backlash from the wrestling community. The unexpected shakeup in the lineup has only amplified the anticipation and intrigue surrounding the event.

Ringside News to Provide Live Coverage

Amidst these changes and controversies, Ringside News has stepped up to offer live coverage of WrestleMania 40. The platform promises real-time updates, including news, rumors, results, and spoilers, through their dedicated WrestleMania hub. This provision of comprehensive coverage ensures that fans won't miss a moment of the thrilling action, drama, and unexpected turns that WrestleMania 40 promises to deliver.