WRC Safari Rally Ignites with Thrilling Shakedown: Tänak Dominates Loldia Stage

The WRC Safari Rally fever kicked off Wednesday with the adrenaline-filled Shakedown at the Loldia Ranch located in the Ndulele Conservancy In Naivasha. From 10:00am, rally fans got the opportunity to witness a tantalizing preview of the rally action as drivers tackled the challenging 5.4km shakedown, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling weekend of motorsport. The undulating terrain of Loldia Ranch, characterized by its varied surfaces and wooded landscape, provided crews with a taste of the challenges awaiting them in the main event.

Test of Skill and Machinery

The shakedown allowed drivers to test and fine-tune their machines, ensuring they are mechanically sound and comfortable for the intense competition ahead. While no points are earned during the shakedown, a strong performance serves as a morale booster for the crews and provides insights into their level of preparedness for the main event.

Fans Rally in Support

Fans from both near and far expressed their excitement ahead of the competition. Seth Nyabere, a Kenyan residing in Australia, traveled specifically for the rally. "I came with some of my friends whom I invited to come home and witness this annual event. The experience so far has been fantastic. With the rain starting, the weather looks promising, and I'm here to support my favorite team. I'm excited to see what the rest of the weekend has in store." Isaac Keith, President of the Uganda Fans Association, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We are here for the WRC Safari Rally for the fourth year running, and each year brings a new experience. Spectator numbers continue to grow, and the atmosphere is electric. We're proud to support motorsport, and I'm personally cheering for Team Toyota and the Kenyan drivers."

Stars Behind the Wheel

Even Kenya 7s rugby player Patrick Odongo couldn't contain his excitement after participating in the shakedown. "It was one of the best experiences I've had. I've never had such a great experience like this one today." The road was rough, and my heart almost scared out of my ribcage, but it was a good experience. I really love the way these guys are dedicated to their work. Though it seems and looks dangerous, but they're really dedicated, and they love it." Following the shakedown, the attention now turns to the main event, with the cars set to head for the first competitive action at the Kasarani Super Special Stage starting from 2:00 pm.

As the WRC Safari Rally officially revs into action, fans around the world eagerly await the spectacle of high-speed racing amidst Kenya's stunning landscapes. With the enthusiasm of both drivers and fans alike, the stage is set for a weekend of unforgettable motorsport action.