Wouter Burger: Stoke City's Focus on Short-Term Goals Fuels Unbeaten Run

The Championship’s darkhorse, Stoke City, has rekindled its competitive spirit, steering clear of defeat in seven consecutive league games. It's a feat the team has not achieved since the early months of 2019. Stoke City’s stand-in skipper, Wouter Burger, puts the squad's recent success down to focusing on short-term objectives, a strategy he believes is vital as the team aspires to extend its unbeaten run in the league.

Focus on Short-Term Goals

With a potential 57 points up for grabs from the remaining 19 matches, Burger urges his squad to avoid getting lost in the big picture. He believes that the fixation on far-off targets can prove detrimental. Instead, he insists on concentrating on winning more games to ascend the Championship table. The Dutch midfielder's prudent perspective illustrates the balance between ambition and realism that has become the backbone of Stoke City's recent resurgence.

Upcoming Fixture: Birmingham at bet365 Stadium

Next, Stoke City is set to lock horns with Birmingham, a team led by Tony Mowbray, at their home ground, bet365 Stadium. Despite being six points adrift from the top half of the table and eight points from the playoff spots, Burger exudes a confidence that stems from the team's improvement both on and off the pitch.

A New Era Under Steven Schumacher

The squad's growth is a testament to the clear vision imparted by their new head coach, Steven Schumacher. The implementation of his strategies during training sessions has brought a palpable change in the team. Their defensive prowess, a meager concession of two goals under Schumacher's leadership, and three clean sheets further underscore the effectiveness of his methods. Burger, showing a marked improvement in his form, attributes his personal gains to the team's overall performance, underlining the bond between individual successes and team victories. Stoke City's recent narrow 1-0 triumph over Rotherham, courtesy of Lewis Baker's first-half strike, serves as a testament to this interconnected success.