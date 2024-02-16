Worth County FBLA: A New Wave of Business Leaders Shaping the Future

In the heart of Worth County, a group of young visionaries is making waves in the realm of business and technology. The Worth County Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter has once again proven its mettle, with six of its members clinching spots at the state competition across nine different categories. Among the standouts, Lincoln Wake and Ethan Frese have emerged victorious in Digital Video Design for the second year running, solidifying their reputation as digital creatives with a keen eye for the evolving landscape of business technologies.

A Dynamic Duo's Digital Domination

Wake and Frese's winning project, a compelling video on the use of virtual reality (VR) in business, showcases not just their technical prowess but also their visionary outlook on the potential of emerging technologies. This triumph, however, is not an isolated victory. Frese also clinched the top spot in Cyber Security, demonstrating his versatile skill set by securing second place in Impromptu Speaking as well. Wake, on his part, didn't stop at Digital Video Design; he also took home first place in Word Processing, proving that mastery in both the creative and technical aspects of digital business tools is within the reach of high school talent.

Rising Stars in the Digital Arena

But the tale of Worth County's success doesn't end with Wake and Frese. The FBLA chapter boasts a breadth of talent, with Krista Monticue and Evelyn Gilland qualifying for their insightful project on Introduction to Social Media Strategy. This recognition underscores the importance of social media in contemporary business strategies and highlights the students' understanding of its power to shape consumer behavior and brand perception.

Not to be outdone, Riley Ridge and Caleb New have made their mark in the fields of marketing and finance, placing second in Intro to Marketing Concepts and Intro to Financial Math, respectively. Their achievements reflect the chapter's comprehensive grasp of the business landscape, from creative design and cybersecurity to marketing acumen and financial literacy.

Preparation Meets Opportunity

As the State FBLA Leadership Conference approaches, scheduled to take place in Springfield from April 14-16, the Worth County chapter is abuzz with anticipation and preparation. The conference not only offers these young leaders a platform to showcase their skills but also opens doors to invaluable networking opportunities, workshops, and presentations that could shape their future careers. The dedication of these students, supported by their mentors and the community, exemplifies the essence of the FBLA: to foster the next generation of leaders equipped with the knowledge, skills, and experience to thrive in the business world.

As we look forward to the conference, it's clear that the Worth County FBLA chapter is not just participating; they're setting a standard. Their achievements underscore a deep engagement with the digital transformation of business, an understanding of the strategic role of cybersecurity, and a recognition of the power of social media. By combining technical skill with creative vision, these students are not just preparing for future careers—they're shaping the future of business itself. With such promising talent emerging from Worth County, the future of business leadership looks brighter than ever.