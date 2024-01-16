WorldSBK 2024 Season: Rule Changes, Notable Riders, and Predictions

The World Superbike Championship (WorldSBK) is set for a riveting season with a host of changes and developments. The stage is set for Alvaro Bautista, the two-time reigning champion, to potentially clinch a third consecutive title following his commanding performance in 2023. However, the spotlight also shines on other players, including rookies and seasoned riders, making for an unpredictable and electrifying race to the top.

Advertisment

Notable Riders and Anticipated Performances

While Bautista is expected to be a force to reckon with, other riders are also gearing up for the challenge. Nicolo Bulega, the newcomer at Ducati, may not present a consistent challenge initially but is one to watch. Racing veterans like Andrea Iannone and Sam Lowes, although new to the class, are expected to find their stride as the season progresses.

Andrea Locatelli, with three years of experience under his belt on the Yamaha R1, is expected to hit the ground running and might even challenge Jonathan Rea, the most accomplished WorldSBK rider, in race wins. Axel Bassani, who is transitioning from Ducati to Kawasaki, is another rider predicted to deliver a strong performance. Sam Lowes, with his wealth of experience, is anticipated to slightly edge out Bassani.

Advertisment

Switches and Rivalries

The most significant move of the season is Toprak Razgatlioglu's switch from Yamaha to BMW, where he is predicted to emerge as the top rider for the team. Over at Honda, the competition between Team HRC teammates Lecuona and Xavi Vierge continues to heat up. Lecuona, if he maintains an injury-free run, is favored to outshine Vierge.

Meanwhile, Danilo Petrucci, with his experience and competitive Ducati bike, is anticipated to secure consistent podium finishes in 2024. Andrea Iannone, despite a four-year racing hiatus, is seen as a potential wildcard given his talent and the high-performance Ducati Panigale V4 R bike he rides.

Advertisment

Rule Changes to Level the Playing Field

WorldSBK Executive Director, Gregorio Lavilla, has confirmed significant rule changes aimed at enhancing competitiveness in the series. Changes include minimum rider and bike weight, modifications to crankshafts and balancing shafts, defined rev limits, and adjustments to fuel tank capacity and flow. The intention is to level the playing field and foster a more open competition among teams and riders.

Lavilla emphasized the need for a balance between an exciting show and fair competition, underscoring the need for manufacturers to face challenges in winning. He also mentioned that RPMs will not be reduced anymore unless non-competitive teams are granted superconcessions. These rule changes signal a commitment to providing fans with thrilling racing while ensuring that all teams and manufacturers have a fair shot at glory.