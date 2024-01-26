World Surf League Teams Up with Jason Momoa's Mananalu and ESPN for 2024 Season

The World Surf League (WSL) has teamed up with actor Jason Momoa's aluminum water bottle company, Mananalu, for the 2024 season. The collaboration aims to promote sustainability and reduce plastic pollution, emphasizing the significance of environmental initiatives in the sport of surfing.

Mananalu: The Exclusive Water Provider

Founded by Momoa, Mananalu will be the exclusive provider of canned water at WSL's North American events. This includes high-profile competitions such as the US Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach and the WSL finals at Lower Trestles. The brand's mission to combat single-use plastic waste aligns with WSL's commitment to protecting the ocean environment, a cornerstone of the surfing community.

Mananalu and WSL PURE

Beyond providing water, Mananalu is also an official partner of WSL PURE, the league's nonprofit arm dedicated to ocean health. This partnership supports the distribution of grants to organizations working on ocean ecosystem initiatives. With the aid of rePurpose Global, Mananalu has facilitated the removal of the equivalent of 15 million plastic bottles from the ocean, contributing significantly to the fight against marine pollution.

WSL Partners with ESPN

In a move to expand the sport's viewership in the United States, the WSL has announced a partnership with ESPN for the 2024 season. The sports giant will have U.S. broadcasting rights, ensuring live streaming of all 10 WSL World Tour events and the U.S. Open of Surfing on ESPN+, for both men's and women's divisions. ESPN will also broadcast 'WSL: Inside Pro Surfing' episodes on ESPN2, providing a closer look at professional surfing's inner workings. As stated by WSL's Chief Revenue Officer, Cherie Cohen, the collaboration with ESPN aims to increase surfing's reach across multiple platforms.