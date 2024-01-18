en English
France

World Rugby Refutes Antoine Dupont’s Criticism of Referee in World Cup Clash

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:18 am EST
Antoine Dupont, the captain of the French rugby team, faced criticism following his public remarks about the referee’s performance in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final match against South Africa. The clash, held at Stade de France, saw the Springboks narrowly snatching victory with a 29-28 scoreline. Dupont’s comments, which suggested a biased refereeing favoring the Springboks, sparked a wave of online abuse directed at the match official, Ben O’Keeffe.

World Rugby Responds

In response to the controversy, Joël Jutge, the head of World Rugby referees, took a stand. Speaking to Midi Olympique, a French publication, Jutge addressed Dupont’s remarks. He condemned the French captain’s comments for inciting online hatred and emphasized the rigorous analysis performed on O’Keeffe’s refereeing. Jutge, along with the referee selection panel of World Rugby, was convinced that the French team’s defeat had no connection with the referee’s performance.

Pressure on Dupont

Jutge acknowledged the immense pressure Dupont was under, especially considering his return from injury. However, he reiterated his disapproval of the captain’s public criticism. According to Jutge, despite the intense match and its crucial moments, O’Keeffe penalized both teams equally, with only six penalties each — the lowest count in the quarter-finals. This balanced officiating contradicts Dupont’s allegations.

Respect for Dupont

Despite the incident, Jutge expressed his respect for Dupont. He acknowledged the French captain’s moral values and his usual respect for the interaction between players and referees. As a significant change, Grégory Alldritt will replace Dupont as the captain for France’s upcoming Six Nations campaign. Dupont will be focusing on playing rugby 7s at the Paris Olympics this summer. The French team, which finished second in the Six Nations last year, will be preparing for the tournament with a 34-man squad, including six uncapped players.

France Rugby Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

