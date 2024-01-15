World Renowned Archery Coach, Ludys Carina Tejada, Leads Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course in Guyana

Archery Guyana, in a historic move, is set to host an Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course from January 17 to January 21, 2024. This event, backed by the solid endorsement of the Guyana Olympic Association, will witness the expertise of Ms. Ludys Carina Tejada, a World Archery Coach Trainer with an illustrious background in the sport. Tejada, an experienced archer and coach, is currently associated with the Santo Domingo Archery school and Pedro Henriquez Ureña University.

Tejada’s Involvement

Tejada has been an integral part of the World Archery Development Committee since 2010 and will be leading the course for 20 local archery coaches. The program will cover an extensive range of topics from ethical codes, introduction to archery and coaching, the Beginners Award Programme, to session building, and technical skills such as stance and nocking.

Venue and Structure

The event will unfold at the National Resource Centre in Georgetown. It is structured to feature both theory and practical sessions, ensuring that the participants gain a comprehensive understanding of all the aspects of the sport and coaching. The initiative has garnered support from myriad sports and education entities, including a generous Olympic Solidarity grant.

The Driving Force

The course is being meticulously overseen by Archery Guyana’s President, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon. The primary aim of this initiative is to enhance the skills of archery coaches. In the long run, this move is expected to significantly promote the sport throughout the region, encouraging more participation and fostering a strong archery community.