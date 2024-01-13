World Number One Axelsen Upset by China’s Shi Yuqi in Malaysia Open Semi-finals

Shockwaves rippled through the badminton world as Viktor Axelsen, the world number one and defending champion, was ousted in the Malaysia Open semi-finals by China’s Shi Yuqi. The thrilling 71-minute encounter concluded with a three-game upset, favouring the sixth-ranked global player.

Unexpected Turn of Events

Despite opening with a decisive 21-12 victory in the first game, Axelsen could not maintain his momentum. Shi, executing a series of excellent net plays and crafty returns, overturned the match with successive 21-19 and 21-17 victories. This marked Shi’s second triumph in his three encounters with Axelsen, adding a fresh chapter to their growing rivalry.

Axelsen’s Noble Defeat

While the result was a harsh blow for the Dane, Axelsen demonstrated grace in defeat. Acknowledging Shi’s superior performance, he conceded that he wasn’t at his best during the match. Despite a spirited comeback in the second game and a tenacious defense, Axelsen admitted that unforced errors cost him the deciding game.

Looking Ahead

Following his victory against Axelsen, Shi now advances to face Denmark’s Anders Antonsen in the final. With this win, Shi stands on the brink of becoming the first Chinese player to claim the men’s singles crown since badminton legend Lin Dan. Regardless of the final’s outcome, the Malaysia Open semi-final will be remembered for its intense combat, Shi’s unexpected victory, and Axelsen’s dignified response to defeat.