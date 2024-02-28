World Endurance Championship Welcomes Diverse GT Class: Nine Manufacturers, 18 Cars

The World Endurance Championship (WEC) is experiencing a notable transformation in its GT class, transitioning from a field dominated by Porsches and Ferraris to a more inclusive competition featuring nine manufacturers, each contributing two cars. This shift not only increases the number of GTs at each round to at least 18 but also introduces a welcoming change for non-professional bronze drivers by incorporating ABS in LMGT3 cars, enhancing accessibility and diversifying the field.

Revitalizing GT Racing with Diversity and Accessibility

The decision to expand the GT class to include a broader range of manufacturers underscores the WEC's commitment to diversity and inclusivity in motorsports. By adopting LMGT3 cars with ABS, the championship is lowering barriers for non-professional drivers, broadening its appeal, and ensuring a more competitive environment. This development is expected to enrich the racing experience for both participants and spectators, promising a season of intense and varied competition.

Strategic Moves by Leading Manufacturers

Amidst these changes, Ferrari AF Corse has confirmed it will commence the 2024 WEC season without performance upgrades to its Hypercar class, focusing instead on maximizing the base car's potential through aerodynamics, tyres, and electronics optimization. Meanwhile, Aston Martin is preparing for the debut of its new Vantage GT3 in the FIA World Endurance Championship, aiming for competitive performance in the LMGT3 class with its partner teams D’station Racing and Heart of Racing.

Impact on the Future of GT Racing

The diversification of the GT class in the World Endurance Championship represents a significant step towards making high-level racing more accessible and appealing to a wider range of drivers and teams. As teams like Ferrari and Aston Martin adapt their strategies to the evolving landscape, the WEC is poised for a season of unprecedented competitiveness and diversity. This move not only promises exciting racing but also signals a positive direction for the future of the sport, emphasizing inclusivity and innovation.