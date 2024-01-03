World Endurance Championship 2024: A Golden Era Shadowed by Sustainability Concerns

With an unprecedented nineteen Hypercars from nine manufacturers gracing the World Endurance Championship (WEC) in 2024, the sport is witnessing a significant surge. This record-breaking participation of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the WEC’s top class heralds what many are calling a new golden era for the sport. However, this surge raises concerns about the long-term commitment of these manufacturers.

Concerns Amidst the Boom

One figure associated with the series, Laudenbach, expresses a looming concern. If these big manufacturers decide to pull out, the championship might struggle to sustain itself due to a potential shortage of private teams, also known as privateers. This scenario isn’t unfamiliar to the championship, as it grappled with similar circumstances when key OEMs like Audi and Porsche previously exited, leaving Toyota as the only OEM.

Porsche’s Unique Stand

Porsche, however, stands out from the crowd with its customer car programme. It supplies teams such as Jota and Proton Competition with the 963 model. Laudenbach, while acknowledging the complexities this programme brings, underscores its importance for the sport’s longevity. He advocates for fair treatment of these private teams, especially during prosperous times.

Equal Specifications and Fair Treatment

Porsche remains committed to treating its customer teams fairly, providing them with the same upgrades as the factory team. The company adheres to regulations mandating equal specifications, despite the challenges it might bring. The first customer car from Porsche in the previous season might not have achieved significant success, but the commitment to these teams underscores the importance of customer cars in ensuring the longevity and vibrancy of the championship.