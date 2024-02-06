World Cup 2026: East Coast Presence of U.S. Men's National Team in Doubt as New Jersey Set to Host Final

New Jersey has been selected as the host for the World Cup Final in 2026, a monumental event for the state and indeed, the country. However, the participation of the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) on the East Coast remains a matter of speculation. The team's group-stage games will be held in Los Angeles and Seattle, cities known for their vibrant Major League Soccer (MLS) fanbase. On the West Coast, soccer has not just fans, but brands of considerable repute, such as the LA Galaxy, Seattle Sounders, and LAFC, who were the victors of the recent MLS Cup.

Soccer Geography: A Point of Contention?

Despite the flourishing soccer scene on the West Coast, the allocation of games has sparked a debate on the equitable distribution of venues. With five potential host locations on the East Coast, critics question why the games are predominantly West Coast-centric. On the international front, Canada is set to divide the hosting duties between Vancouver and Toronto, giving fans in both regions the chance to watch the national squad in action. Mexico, too, will hold its games in Mexico City and Guadalajara.

A Historic Round of 16 in Philadelphia

The Northeastern states, however, have a reason to cheer. Philadelphia will host a Round of 16 game on July 4, 2026, a date that coincides with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The historical and patriotic significance of this game could be amplified if the USMNT secures a spot, especially if they face England, a team they have never been defeated by in World Cup history. But to get there, the USMNT needs to successfully navigate through the group stage on the West Coast.

A Final in Sight

The World Cup 2026 final will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, an event that has the potential to make history. Coach Gregg Berhalter, a New Jersey native, expressed his excitement at the prospect of leading his team in a final so close to his hometown. However, there's still a long journey ahead for the USMNT. The team's training and match schedule for the tournament is yet to be finalized, and the question of their presence on the East Coast remains unanswered. Regardless, the anticipation for the World Cup 2026 is already palpable.