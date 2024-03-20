World Boxing Seeks IOC Recognition to Preserve Olympic Future Amid IBA's Suspension

World Boxing, a newly formed international boxing federation, is on a mission to obtain recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ensure boxing remains a part of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. This initiative follows the IOC's suspension of the International Boxing Association (IBA) due to unresolved issues concerning governance, finance, and ethics. World Boxing, established by national federations discontent with the IBA's leadership, aims to create a sustainable future for the sport in the Olympic movement.

The Birth of World Boxing

In response to the IOC's call for a new governing body for Olympic boxing, national federations from around the globe came together to form World Boxing. Launched in April of the previous year, World Boxing elected Boris van der Vorst, the former head of the Dutch federation, as its president. The organization now seeks official recognition from the IOC to represent boxing in future Olympic Games, starting with Los Angeles 2028. With 27 national federations as members, covering every continent involved in Olympic-style boxing, World Boxing is poised to offer a fresh start for the sport.

IOC's Ultimatum

The IOC has made it clear that the inclusion of boxing in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic program is contingent upon the establishment of a new governing body that aligns with its standards for governance, finance, and ethics. The IBA's continued non-compliance has led the IOC to organize the boxing tournaments at the Paris Games independently, emphasizing that such an arrangement cannot persist. The establishment of World Boxing comes as a direct response to the IOC's directive, with the national federations stepping up to ensure boxing's Olympic legacy continues.

Future Implications

Should World Boxing gain recognition from the IOC, it would mark a significant shift in the governance of Olympic boxing and potentially secure the sport's place in the 2028 Los Angeles Games and beyond. This development also represents a crucial step towards addressing the concerns raised by the IOC regarding the IBA's governance. As the situation unfolds, the boxing community remains hopeful that World Boxing will lead the sport into a new era of transparency, integrity, and Olympic inclusion.