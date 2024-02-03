Woodrow Wilson's Narrow Victory Over Bluefield in High School Basketball Thriller.

At the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, a high school basketball game of nail-biting intensity unfolded between Woodrow Wilson and Bluefield. The game culminated in a narrow 64-60 victory for Woodrow Wilson, thanks to the standout performance of senior player Elijah Redfern.

Redfern's Return to the Court

Redfern's outstanding display on the court was pivotal in securing the win for Woodrow Wilson. He demonstrated his exceptional skill and resilience with a critical three-pointer, four straight free throws, a steal, and a decisive assist to Nazir King for the game-winning shot with only 5.4 seconds remaining on the clock.

Halting Bluefield's Winning Streak

This victory put an abrupt halt to Bluefield's impressive seven-game winning streak. It also improved Woodrow Wilson's season record to 8-6, while Bluefield's record dropped to 9-3.

The Beckley Basketball Hall of Fame Inductions

The game was further distinguished by the induction of Noah Hancock, Stephen Thompson, and Tye Walton into the Beckley Basketball Hall of Fame. In addition, Redfern, who had recently returned from a hand injury, was honored before the game for scoring his 1,000th career point in December.

Bluefield's Performance

Despite the absence of player Jase Smith due to injury, Bluefield put up a strong fight. R.J. Hairston led the team with 18 points and 10 rebounds. The teams are now set for a thrilling rematch in the upcoming Lil Tony Webster tournament.