Woodhaven's Abigail Saco Commits to Cleary University After Stellar Golf Career

Woodhaven's own Abigail Saco has made her next big career move by signing a national letter of intent to join Cleary University's golf team. This decision follows a remarkable high school golf career, culminating in leading her team to a Downriver League championship and a noteworthy performance at the MHSAA state championships.

From High School to College Greens

Saco's journey in golf has been nothing short of impressive. Throughout her time at Woodhaven, she has been a pivotal player, contributing significantly to the team's success. Her consistent performance, highlighted by her participation in the state finals all four years of her high school career, showcases her dedication and skill in the sport. Qualifying as an individual in 2020 and '21, and finishing runner-up at regionals in her last two seasons, Saco has proven her mettle on the golf course time and again.

Record-Breaking Performance

Abigail Saco's senior year was marked by a landmark achievement at the state finals. With a two-day score of 165, she ranked 15th out of 103 golfers, an impressive feat that was over 30 strokes better than her performance in the previous year. This significant improvement not only highlights Saco's growth as a golfer but also her potential to excel at the collegiate level. Her dedication to the sport and ability to perform under pressure will undoubtedly be an asset to Cleary University's golf team.

Looking Ahead to Collegiate Success

The transition from high school to college sports is a significant step for any athlete, and Abigail Saco is poised to make her mark at Cleary University. With a successful high school career behind her, Saco looks forward to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in collegiate golf. Her commitment to excellence, both on and off the golf course, sets a promising foundation for her future endeavors in the sport.

As Abigail Saco embarks on this new chapter, her journey from Woodhaven to Cleary University serves as an inspiration to aspiring young athletes. Her achievements underscore the importance of dedication, hard work, and passion in reaching one's goals. With Saco's track record, the golfing community eagerly anticipates her impact at the collegiate level, promising an exciting future for this talented golfer.