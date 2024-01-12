en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Women’s Tour Down Under 2024 Commences with Intense Racing in Australia

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
Women’s Tour Down Under 2024 Commences with Intense Racing in Australia

At the break of dawn, the picturesque town of Hahndorf, Australia stirred with anticipatory energy, marking the beginning of the Women’s WorldTour cycling season with the Tour Down Under. A 93.9km race stretching to Campbelltown set the stage for 94 riders, ready for an adrenaline-charged three-day stage race.

Return to the Competition with Renewed Zeal

Prior to the race, Ruth Edwards of Human Powered Health voiced her excitement about returning to the competition, this time with a more relaxed perspective. An emotional minute of silence was observed in honor of the late Melissa Hoskins, a former teammate whose spirit continues to inspire the competitors. As the race flagged off under the scorching Adelaide sun, the initial flat course beckoned the sprinters to take the lead.

Early Race Dynamics

Early in the race, a mechanical issue cropped up for Matilda Raynolds of BridgeLane. Despite this, the peloton held together, resisting early attacks. The first highlight was the intermediate sprint, clinched by Australian champion Ruby Roseman-Gannon, followed closely by Georgia Baker and Dominika Wlodarczyk. In the wake of this triumph, a three-rider breakaway emerged, featuring India Grangier, Katie Ragusa, and the undeterred Matilda Raynolds. This breakaway was later joined by Kate Richardson, creating a significant gap over the peloton.

Breakaway and Solo Ambitions

Raynolds, expressing her ambitions to perform well, was not daunted by the strong competition. As the race progressed, Ragusa triumphed in both the first and second Queen of the Mountain (QOM) climbs, securing maximum points and positioning herself to don the QOM leader’s jersey. Raynolds, not far behind, launched a solo attack post the second QOM, amassing a one-minute advantage over the field. However, the race was far from predictable.

The Race Evolves

With Grangier fixing a slipped chain and Ragusa experiencing a mechanical that necessitated a wheel change, the race’s dynamics continued to evolve. Despite these hurdles, Raynolds maintained her solo lead, demonstrating unwavering determination and a lionhearted performance.

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
4 mins ago
A Deep Dive into Prospect Resources' Cash Burn Situation
In an in-depth financial examination, the cash burn rate of Prospect Resources, an early-stage company, has been under scrutiny. With no current operating revenue, the company’s financial stability hinges on its cash reserves, which, as of June 2023, stood at a robust AU$26 million. Over the past year, the company’s cash burn stood at AU$7.2
A Deep Dive into Prospect Resources' Cash Burn Situation
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
38 mins ago
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
38 mins ago
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
Dissecting the Inflationary Impact of Australia's Stage Three Tax Cuts
23 mins ago
Dissecting the Inflationary Impact of Australia's Stage Three Tax Cuts
Big Name, No Blankets: Celebrating Warumpi Band's Cultural Legacy
34 mins ago
Big Name, No Blankets: Celebrating Warumpi Band's Cultural Legacy
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
37 mins ago
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
Latest Headlines
World News
Jim Ross on Sting's Last Match and AEW Revolution Tag Team Bout
12 seconds
Jim Ross on Sting's Last Match and AEW Revolution Tag Team Bout
Study Reveals Decline in Adolescent Cigarette Smoking, Rise in E-cigarette Use
15 seconds
Study Reveals Decline in Adolescent Cigarette Smoking, Rise in E-cigarette Use
Governor Kemp Prioritizes Safety and Bipartisanship in Georgia Assembly Address
21 seconds
Governor Kemp Prioritizes Safety and Bipartisanship in Georgia Assembly Address
Penn Medicine to Acquire Doylestown Health: Growth Amid Challenges
26 seconds
Penn Medicine to Acquire Doylestown Health: Growth Amid Challenges
St Mary's University College Edges Out ATU Sligo in Gaelic Football Thriller
34 seconds
St Mary's University College Edges Out ATU Sligo in Gaelic Football Thriller
Study Reveals Disparities in COVID-19 Data Exchange and Reporting
36 seconds
Study Reveals Disparities in COVID-19 Data Exchange and Reporting
SkyView Drags in Owego, NY Set for Revival in 2024
36 seconds
SkyView Drags in Owego, NY Set for Revival in 2024
Israel Faces Unprecedented Legal Challenge Under UN's Genocide Convention
1 min
Israel Faces Unprecedented Legal Challenge Under UN's Genocide Convention
Imminent Winter Storm Reschedules St. Charles High School Basketball Doubleheader
1 min
Imminent Winter Storm Reschedules St. Charles High School Basketball Doubleheader
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
46 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app