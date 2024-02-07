Women's Sports Hit Record-Breaking Viewership in 2023

In a striking breakthrough, women's sports in the UK experienced a surge in viewership in 2023, shattering records and outpacing previous figures. A comprehensive study by the Women's Sport Trust unveiled that a staggering 46.7 million viewers tuned in to women's sports on television, exceeding the 2019 record by nearly a million viewers. Furthermore, the study highlighted a significant rise in average viewing time, which escalated by 16% to 10 hours and seven minutes per person, compared to the previous year.

The Triumph of Women's Sports

The FIFA Women's World Cup final, a thrilling match between England and Spain, emerged as the most-watched women's sports event on TV, accumulating 38.4 million viewing hours. This event, coupled with other prominent sporting events, contributed significantly to the overall increase in viewership and engagement with women's sports. Tammy Parlour, CEO and co-founder of Women's Sports Trust, radiated optimism about the industry's growth, emphasizing the surge in younger, female fans of women's sports.

Decoding the Audience's Connection

Parlour accentuated the importance of discerning the motivations behind the audience's connection with live women's sports to sustain this positive trend. She also emphasized the need for the industry to seize these opportunities, encouraging further awareness and engagement to broaden the audience for women's sports.

Emerging Trends and Platforms

The research also shed light on noteworthy consumption trends in women's sports. On pay-TV, the Solheim Cup, a prestigious golf event, emerged as the most-watched women's sports event, earning 3.1 million viewing hours. Moreover, the Women's World Cup generated 25.7 million streams on the digital platform BBC iPlayer, marking a massive 75% increase from the 2019 edition. The report also underscored the role of social media platform TikTok in boosting viewership, especially with a 268% increase in Women's Super League video views over the previous year, amassing 150 million views.

Despite a 5% decline in domestic sport consumption on TV, the research stressed the influence of digital platforms and social media in enhancing viewership and engagement. Particularly, football retained its dominance as the most-watched sport, capturing 74% of viewing hours, followed by cricket (15%), rugby union (5%), and golf (3%).

A New Era for Women's Sports

The findings underscore the evolving landscape of women's sports viewership and engagement, with increasing emphasis on digital platforms and the pivotal role of social media in driving interest and participation. The spike in viewership, particularly among younger female fans, offers a golden opportunity for the industry to nurture a unique fan base and further widen the audience for women's sports. Additionally, the considerable increase in average viewing time signifies a heightened level of engagement, indicating a promising trajectory for the industry.

In conclusion, the research not only illuminates the record-breaking viewership of women's sports but also highlights the evolving patterns of consumption, the impact of digital platforms, and the growing significance of younger female fans in shaping the future of women's sports. As the industry continues to exploit these opportunities and understand the motivations behind audience engagement, it stands poised for further growth and recognition on a broader scale.