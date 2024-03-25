Women's March Madness Heats Up: Caitlin Clark Shines, USC Battles in Prime ESPN Slots

Women's March Madness continues to captivate basketball fans with eight second-round games unfolding today, featuring standout performances from Caitlin Clark and top-seeded Iowa, as well as JuJu Watkins and No. 1 USC. These prime matchups highlight the intensity and talent packed within the NCAA women's tournament, drawing significant attention across ESPN's broadcasting channels. With the Sweet 16 on the horizon, teams are battling fiercely, showcasing skill, strategy, and the unyielding spirit of women's college basketball.