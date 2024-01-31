Women's Basketball Star Caitlin Clark Poised to Boost WNBA's Profile

In the realm of women's basketball, a new titan is on the rise. Caitlin Clark, a basketball prodigy currently lighting up the college circuit, stands on the brink of surpassing Kelsey Plum's record to become the all-time leading scorer in women's college basketball. Clark's imminent leap into the WNBA has stirred up a wave of excitement, and one person particularly invested in her progress is Kiah Stokes, a seasoned player for the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces and a teammate of Plum.

Breaking Records and Raising Bars

With an impressive scoring average of 32.0 points per game, Clark is a mere 138 points away from tying Plum's record and just 278 points shy of matching Pete Maravich's overall mark. If she maintains her current pace, it is anticipated that she will surpass both records before the season's end. Such an achievement would not only cement her place in basketball history but also set a formidable standard for future players.

A New Era in Women's Basketball

The impact of Clark's potential entry into the WNBA is expected to boost the league's profile, adding to the increasing popularity of women's basketball. WNBA's attendance saw a robust growth of 16 percent in 2023, with the Las Vegas Aces, the two-time championship winners, enjoying an average of 9,551 fans per home game. The Indiana Fever, who hold the No. 1 draft pick, might seize the opportunity to select Clark, further intensifying the league's competitiveness and appeal.

Stokes' Anticipation and the Future of WNBA

Kiah Stokes, an eight-year veteran of the WNBA known for her defensive prowess, has voiced her enthusiasm at the prospect of Clark joining the league. Stokes, who recently signed a new 2-year contract with the Aces, has spent her off-season in the U.S. for the first time in eight years, nursing a foot injury. As she anticipates her return to the court, she also looks forward to witnessing Clark's potential entry into the WNBA, signifying a stirring new chapter in the narrative of women's basketball.