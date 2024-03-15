Women Run 10K 2024 in Phnom Penh Ends with Remarkable 3,000 Participants

The Women Run 10K event, themed "Women of Victory" and orchestrated by the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) in partnership with Sovannaphum Life Assurance, celebrated its successful conclusion on March 8, 2024. This event, synchronized with International Women's Day, saw an impressive turnout of 3,000 runners at Phnom Penh's Botumvatey Pagoda Park, marking a significant engagement in promoting women's achievements and physical fitness.

Empowering Women Through Sports and Entrepreneurship

Under the auspices of distinguished guests including H.E. Dr. Thong Khon and Lok Chumteav Koy Pisey, the event underscored the Cambodian commitment to sports and physical activity, especially among women. Sovannaphum Life Assurance CEO, Loke Kah Meng, expressed pride in the event's success and the company's role in fostering family participation and team bonding, while also supporting a charitable cause. The collaboration extended to providing free "SMILE Life Solutions" insurance products to the six women winners and contributing financially to the Cambodia Women Entrepreneurs Association (CWEA) for the empowerment of young women entrepreneurs.

Strengthening Communities Through Corporate Social Responsibility

The involvement of Sovannaphum Life Assurance extended beyond the race, with contributions aimed at supporting CWEA’s efforts to train young women in leadership, financial management, and social media marketing. This initiative represents a sustainable approach to utilizing the funds raised from the Women Run 10K for social activities, aiming to enhance the living standards and business acumen of Cambodia's young women entrepreneurs.

About Sovannaphum Life Assurance

As a subsidiary of Canadia Investment Holdings with a legacy since 1991, Sovannaphum Life Assurance has been recognized for its rapid growth and innovation in the Cambodian insurance sector. Their commitment to community engagement and the development of young women entrepreneurs through events like the Women Run 10K exemplifies their dedication to corporate social responsibility and the advancement of Cambodian society.

The conclusion of the Women Run 10K 2024 not only celebrated the physical achievements of its participants but also highlighted the broader impact of sports in fostering community engagement, supporting charitable causes, and empowering women. Through initiatives like these, the event organizers and sponsors hope to inspire continued progress and development in the realms of sports, business, and community welfare in Cambodia.