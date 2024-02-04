Wolves Triumph Over Chelsea: Cunha's Hat-Trick Seals Historic Victory

In a historic Premier League match, Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) have defied the odds and emerged victorious over Chelsea with a 4-2 triumph at Stamford Bridge. This win marks the first for Wolves at Chelsea's home ground since 1979 and the completion of a league double over the Blues – a feat not achieved by Wolves in nearly half a century. The hero of the match was none other than Matheus Cunha, whose hat-trick played a pivotal role in securing the victory.

Cunha's Game-Changing Performance

The Brazilian forward has been instrumental in Wolves' success this season, and his performance against Chelsea was no exception. Cunha scored three of Wolves' four goals, including a penalty kick awarded after he was fouled by Chelsea's Malo Gusto. This match brought Cunha's season goal tally to 11, the highest in his career for a single season since his stint with FC Sion in Switzerland in 2018.

Coach's Praise and Tactical Brilliance

Wolves' head coach, singing praises for Cunha, attributed his success to his humility, constant desire to improve, and a deep understanding of the game. He also highlighted the impact of Cunha's positioning on the field. The victory was even sweeter for Wolves, coming after a tough defeat against Manchester United only three days prior.

A Historic Win

Coach O'Neil made three crucial changes to the lineup to inject fresh energy into the team, with standout performances from Ait-Nouri and Joao Gomes. The victory was a testament to the team's resilience, their ability to rebound from the midweek game, and their sheer determination to make history. The coach was particularly delighted for the fans and players, who have waited for this moment for decades.