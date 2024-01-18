en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Wolves Secure Fourth-Round FA Cup Spot, Setting Stage for Black Country Derby Showdown

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:52 am EST
Wolves Secure Fourth-Round FA Cup Spot, Setting Stage for Black Country Derby Showdown

On a frosty football field, two clubs battled fiercely for over 120 minutes in the FA Cup’s third-round replay at the Molineux. The prize? A coveted spot in the fourth round and a formidable clash with West Bromwich Albion. The historic rivalry between Wolverhampton Wanderers, popularly known as Wolves, and West Brom, particularly at the Hawthorns, has been dominated by the latter since 1996.

Breaking the Shackles of History

Wolves’ manager, Gary O’Neil, carries the mantle of altering this narrative. Despite the teams’ respective league performances, the forthcoming Black Country derby dismisses past records, with the intensity of the rivalry making previous results inconsequential. The anticipation for this match on January 28th is heightened by the prospect of ending a 27-year wait for a Wolves victory at the Hawthorns.

The Road to the Fourth Round

Wolves’ journey to the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup was no stroll in the park. They faced Brentford, having to fight back twice before finally seizing victory in extra time. The players showcased tenacity, bouncing back almost immediately after falling behind, a trait that has become characteristic under O’Neil’s leadership. With the team’s striking force depleted by loan departures, O’Neil turned to academy marksman Nathan Fraser to fill the void, further demonstrating the team’s resilience.

The Once-Dominant West Brom

The upcoming clash presents West Brom with an opportunity to uphold their dominion over their rivals. For the fans of both clubs, the Black Country derby holds immense historical and cultural significance, adding another layer of complexity to an already intense rivalry. The match will not just be a test of skill and strategy, but also a battle of wills, with both teams vying to secure their place in the annals of this storied rivalry.

0
Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
7 mins ago
Mikel Arteta Praises Team's Execution and Strategy in 5-0 Victory
On a day marked by a resounding 5-0 triumph over Crystal Palace, Mikel Arteta, the manager of the winning football team, stood before the media, his satisfaction palpable. As he delved into the game’s intricacies, he underscored the team’s success with set-pieces and the balanced distribution of goals among the players. Set-Piece Success and Balanced
Mikel Arteta Praises Team's Execution and Strategy in 5-0 Victory
Leeds United's Lewis Bate Joins MK Dons on Loan
2 hours ago
Leeds United's Lewis Bate Joins MK Dons on Loan
Los Angeles Rams Eye Kevin Dotson for Contract Extension Amid Offseason Strategy
2 hours ago
Los Angeles Rams Eye Kevin Dotson for Contract Extension Amid Offseason Strategy
Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion: A Crucial Encounter in the Championship Play-Off Race
12 mins ago
Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion: A Crucial Encounter in the Championship Play-Off Race
Gabby Agbonlahor Labels Nemanja Vidic as 'Most Overrated' Defender in Premier League
32 mins ago
Gabby Agbonlahor Labels Nemanja Vidic as 'Most Overrated' Defender in Premier League
Southampton Saints Triumph Over Swansea City: A Historic 20-Game Unbeaten Streak
1 hour ago
Southampton Saints Triumph Over Swansea City: A Historic 20-Game Unbeaten Streak
Latest Headlines
World News
Iowa Wrestling Team Overpowers Purdue in Big Ten Conference
44 seconds
Iowa Wrestling Team Overpowers Purdue in Big Ten Conference
Former Bahamian Prime Minister Advocates for Capital Punishment Amidst Rising Crime
44 seconds
Former Bahamian Prime Minister Advocates for Capital Punishment Amidst Rising Crime
Nimes Gears Up for Paris Olympics with International Indoor Archery Tournament
48 seconds
Nimes Gears Up for Paris Olympics with International Indoor Archery Tournament
Bank Fee Regulations, New City Propositions, and Vaping Risks: Today's Top Stories
48 seconds
Bank Fee Regulations, New City Propositions, and Vaping Risks: Today's Top Stories
Rutherford Institute Challenges Government Censorship in Landmark First Amendment Case
1 min
Rutherford Institute Challenges Government Censorship in Landmark First Amendment Case
Female Ride-Hailing Driver Voices Support for Prabowo Subianto at Jakarta Gathering
1 min
Female Ride-Hailing Driver Voices Support for Prabowo Subianto at Jakarta Gathering
Overdraft Fee Overhaul: White House Proposal Could Shake Major Banks
2 mins
Overdraft Fee Overhaul: White House Proposal Could Shake Major Banks
Indiana Hoosiers: A Season of Struggles and Frustration
2 mins
Indiana Hoosiers: A Season of Struggles and Frustration
Revolutionary 'Smart Insulin' Developed by Norwegian Researchers Promises Oral Consumption
2 mins
Revolutionary 'Smart Insulin' Developed by Norwegian Researchers Promises Oral Consumption
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
57 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
4 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
4 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app