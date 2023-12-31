Wolves’ Manager O’Neil Praises Lemina’s Impact Amid Personal Tragedy

Manager Gary O’Neil praised the vital role played by midfielder Mario Lemina, who was missing from the game because of his father’s recent demise, following Wolverhampton Wanderers’ commanding 3-0 victory over Everton. After the first goal, his teammates showed their support for one another by holding up his No. 5 shirt in remembrance of their fallen friend.

Lemina’s Impact on Wolves’ Success

According to O’Neil, Lemina’s presence has been instrumental in the Wolves’ current standing in the Premier League. With 28 points, the team now holds the 11th position—a feat O’Neil believes wouldn’t have been possible without Lemina. Lemina, beyond his on-field prowess, is a vital part of the team’s fabric, his influence felt keenly both on and off the pitch.

Wolves’ Rise and Everton’s Struggles

The Wolves’ recent triumphs, including three consecutive victories, have not only boosted their league position but also highlighted their potential to vie for European qualification. In contrast, Everton’s recent performance has been hampered by exhaustion, according to their manager Sean Dyche. Despite their struggles, Dyche acknowledged the team’s efforts in previous matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Support for Lemina

O’Neil, while recognizing Lemina’s invaluable contribution to the Wolves, assures the player of the club’s unwavering support in these trying times. Lemina, who had to travel to France to be with his family, has been given the freedom to take as much time as he needs. The loss is not just Lemina’s, but the entire team’s—a sentiment echoed when the Wolves unveiled Lemina’s shirt following their first goal against Everton.