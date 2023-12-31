en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Wolves’ Manager O’Neil Praises Lemina’s Impact Amid Personal Tragedy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:47 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:49 am EST
Wolves’ Manager O’Neil Praises Lemina’s Impact Amid Personal Tragedy

Manager Gary O’Neil praised the vital role played by midfielder Mario Lemina, who was missing from the game because of his father’s recent demise, following Wolverhampton Wanderers’ commanding 3-0 victory over Everton. After the first goal, his teammates showed their support for one another by holding up his No. 5 shirt in remembrance of their fallen friend.

Lemina’s Impact on Wolves’ Success

According to O’Neil, Lemina’s presence has been instrumental in the Wolves’ current standing in the Premier League. With 28 points, the team now holds the 11th position—a feat O’Neil believes wouldn’t have been possible without Lemina. Lemina, beyond his on-field prowess, is a vital part of the team’s fabric, his influence felt keenly both on and off the pitch.

Wolves’ Rise and Everton’s Struggles

The Wolves’ recent triumphs, including three consecutive victories, have not only boosted their league position but also highlighted their potential to vie for European qualification. In contrast, Everton’s recent performance has been hampered by exhaustion, according to their manager Sean Dyche. Despite their struggles, Dyche acknowledged the team’s efforts in previous matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Support for Lemina

O’Neil, while recognizing Lemina’s invaluable contribution to the Wolves, assures the player of the club’s unwavering support in these trying times. Lemina, who had to travel to France to be with his family, has been given the freedom to take as much time as he needs. The loss is not just Lemina’s, but the entire team’s—a sentiment echoed when the Wolves unveiled Lemina’s shirt following their first goal against Everton.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

American Premier League Embroiled in Controversy over Umpires' Unpaid Dues

By Salman Khan

Break-in at Tannadice Park: Investigation Underway as Dundee United's Home Ground Suffers Damage

By Salman Khan

Cougars Triumph Over Hornets in Dramatic Comeback Victory

By Salman Khan

Steelers Set Unfortunate Record in P.LEAGUE+; Dreamers and Lioneers Celebrate Victories

By Salman Khan

Year in Review: Taiwan's Trials and Triumphs of 2023 ...
@Asia · 25 mins
Year in Review: Taiwan's Trials and Triumphs of 2023 ...
heart comment 0
A Month of Shadows and Light: Bermuda in May

By Salman Khan

A Month of Shadows and Light: Bermuda in May
Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis

By Safak Costu

Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
Jeremy Vine’s Near-Miss Cyclist Video Sparks Road Safety Debate

By Salman Khan

Jeremy Vine's Near-Miss Cyclist Video Sparks Road Safety Debate
Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria’s Charge at AfCON 2023

By Ebenezer Mensah

Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims
5 mins
McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
6 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
American Premier League Embroiled in Controversy over Umpires' Unpaid Dues
6 mins
American Premier League Embroiled in Controversy over Umpires' Unpaid Dues
Break-in at Tannadice Park: Investigation Underway as Dundee United's Home Ground Suffers Damage
7 mins
Break-in at Tannadice Park: Investigation Underway as Dundee United's Home Ground Suffers Damage
Indiana's 2024 Legislative Session: A Focus on 'Fine-Tuning' Policy
9 mins
Indiana's 2024 Legislative Session: A Focus on 'Fine-Tuning' Policy
CBSE to Offer Psychological Counselling Services from January 2024
10 mins
CBSE to Offer Psychological Counselling Services from January 2024
Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality
14 mins
Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality
Cougars Triumph Over Hornets in Dramatic Comeback Victory
14 mins
Cougars Triumph Over Hornets in Dramatic Comeback Victory
Tragic Suicide Pact Raises Concerns Over Online Access to Lethal Substances
14 mins
Tragic Suicide Pact Raises Concerns Over Online Access to Lethal Substances
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
6 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
1 hour
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
1 hour
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
1 hour
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
6 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app