Wolverhampton Wanderers Eye Braga’s Young Prodigy Rodrigo Gomes

Wolverhampton Wanderers set their sights on the young, versatile prodigy, Rodrigo Gomes. The 20-year-old’s stellar performance on loan at Estoril Praia from Braga has the Wolves on high alert. Gomes’ exceptional 2023-24 season, scoring four goals and assisting six in fourteen Primeira Liga matches, showcases his potential. His ability to play across various wide positions aligns well with Wolves’ tactical setup that emphasizes wing-backs and versatile forwards.

The Transfer Saga

Marcelo Cipriano, Gomes’ agent, acknowledged the Wolves’ interest alongside other clubs. However, he suggested that a mid-season transfer seems unlikely. The complexity arises due to an obligation for Braga to pay a fee to Estoril if they terminate Gomes’ loan prematurely. Cipriano’s advice to Gomes is to maintain his current performance level, confident that this will naturally attract further proposals from prominent European clubs by the season’s end.

Financial Implications and Release Clause

There’s a fair share of ambiguity surrounding Gomes’ release clause, which is rumored to be around €35 million. Such a hefty sum could potentially eclipse Wolves’ financial capabilities owing to Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions. Consequently, the Wolves might pivot towards more pocket-friendly alternatives in early 2024. Gomes, on the other hand, is expected to depart from Braga post-season, without adding to his tally of 51 appearances for the club.

A Long-Term Prospect

The Wolves see Gomes as a potential long-term replacement for Pedro Neto, who is anticipated to exit the club in the summer. Despite the risk of replacing experienced Neto with the relatively inexperienced Gomes, the Wolves seem determined to negotiate a deal. The reported transfer fee stands at €12 million, a number significantly lower than Gomes’ rumored release clause, setting the stage for intense negotiations in the coming months.