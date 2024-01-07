en English
Wolverhampton Emerges as Second Best Premier League Weekend Getaway

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:58 am EST
Wolverhampton Emerges as Second Best Premier League Weekend Getaway

A recent study conducted by online casino company KingCasinoBonus has unveiled the ranking of cities housing Premier League clubs based on their allure as weekend destinations for football enthusiasts. The research dived into each city’s navigability, the affordability of accommodation, cost of travel and refreshments, and the vibrancy of the social scene, including bars, restaurants, and takeaways.

Wolverhampton Grabs Second Spot

Emerging as the second-best option for a football fan’s weekend getaway, Wolverhampton secured an impressive score of 5.8 out of 10. The city, known for its rich football history, was lauded for its affordability, particularly in terms of travel costs to the stadium. The average taxi fare in Wolverhampton, a crucial factor in the study, stands at a reasonable 3.79.

Affordable Accommodation

The study also highlighted the affordability of accommodation in Wolverhampton. With hotel rooms averaging 88 per night, the city offers a cost-effective option for traveling football fans. This ranking emerges as applicable irrespective of the football team the fans support, making Wolverhampton a universally appealing destination.

Newcastle Shines as Top Choice

While Wolverhampton secured the second spot, Newcastle claimed the top honor as the best city break for Premier League fans. The study also identified the cheapest teams in cities with multiple clubs, shedding light on the affordability aspect of attending Premier League matches.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

