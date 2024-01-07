Wolverhampton Emerges as Second Best Premier League Weekend Getaway

A recent study conducted by online casino company KingCasinoBonus has unveiled the ranking of cities housing Premier League clubs based on their allure as weekend destinations for football enthusiasts. The research dived into each city’s navigability, the affordability of accommodation, cost of travel and refreshments, and the vibrancy of the social scene, including bars, restaurants, and takeaways.

Wolverhampton Grabs Second Spot

Emerging as the second-best option for a football fan’s weekend getaway, Wolverhampton secured an impressive score of 5.8 out of 10. The city, known for its rich football history, was lauded for its affordability, particularly in terms of travel costs to the stadium. The average taxi fare in Wolverhampton, a crucial factor in the study, stands at a reasonable 3.79.

Affordable Accommodation

The study also highlighted the affordability of accommodation in Wolverhampton. With hotel rooms averaging 88 per night, the city offers a cost-effective option for traveling football fans. This ranking emerges as applicable irrespective of the football team the fans support, making Wolverhampton a universally appealing destination.

Newcastle Shines as Top Choice

While Wolverhampton secured the second spot, Newcastle claimed the top honor as the best city break for Premier League fans. The study also identified the cheapest teams in cities with multiple clubs, shedding light on the affordability aspect of attending Premier League matches.