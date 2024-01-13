en English
Germany

Wolfsburg Withdraws from Race to Sign PSG’s Hugo Ekitike Amid High Wage Demands

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:47 am EST
Wolfsburg Withdraws from Race to Sign PSG’s Hugo Ekitike Amid High Wage Demands

Wolfsburg, a contender in the race to sign 21-year-old striker Hugo Ekitike, has officially withdrawn from the competition during the ongoing winter transfer window. The young footballer, currently sidelined by Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) coach Luis Enrique, had been a target for Wolfsburg. However, they have found the player’s wage demands too high to meet, prompting their decision to step aside.

Ekitike’s Future at PSG

Ekitike, who made a brief appearance earlier in the season, finds himself not featuring in Enrique’s future plans for PSG. This decision has led the club to consider facilitating Ekitike’s departure. Despite the setback, the young striker still has a selection of clubs interested in securing his services.

Interest from Crystal Palace, Wolves, and Eintracht Frankfurt

Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) continue to express interest in Ekitike, undeterred by Wolfsburg’s withdrawal. Similarly, Eintracht Frankfurt, another Bundesliga club, remains in the chase for Ekitike but is grappling with the same issue of wage demands. They are seeking a compromise, hoping to negotiate a potential move for the young forward.

Navigating the Transfer Complexities

With Wolfsburg no longer in the picture, Crystal Palace, Wolves, and Eintracht Frankfurt find themselves navigating the complexities of the transfer situation. Each club must balance its desire to secure Ekitike’s talents with the financial implications of his wage demands. The winter transfer window continues, and all eyes are on these clubs and Ekitike as the clock ticks towards the deadline.

Germany Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Germany

