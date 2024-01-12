en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

WNBA’s 2024 Free Agency: A Game Changer for League Dynamics

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:09 pm EST
WNBA’s 2024 Free Agency: A Game Changer for League Dynamics

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) is on the brink of its free agency period, set to commence on January 21, 2024. During this pivotal time, teams can initiate discussions with players, however, official signings are permitted only from February 1. The significance of this free agency period has amplified since the inception of the new collective bargaining agreement in 2020, marking it as a crucial phase in determining league dynamics, mirroring the importance of free agency in other sports leagues.

An Impressive Roster of Talent

The market this year boasts an exceptional roster of talent, inclusive of five former Most Valuable Players (MVPs): Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, Elena Delle Donne, Nneka Ogwumike, and Candace Parker. Other notable stars set to enter free agency include Skylar Diggins-Smith, Brittney Griner, and Satou Sabally. The forthcoming period of free agency promises to be a game-changer for many teams and players alike.

Strict Enforcement of Tampering Rules

In 2022, the Seattle Storm faced a fine for premature contract discussions with Sue Bird, emphasizing the league’s stern enforcement of its tampering rules. The incident serves as a reminder of the strict guidelines that govern the WNBA’s free agency process, ensuring fairness and integrity within the league.

The Intricacies of WNBA Free Agency

WNBA’s free agency operates through a system of unrestricted and restricted free agents, reserved players, and a unique core designation. The core designation limits the number of times a player can be ‘cored’ to two in their career, with this rule coming into effect in 2024. The list of free agents for 2024 encompasses players from different teams and positions, with their status varying from unsigned, retired, reserved, and those with qualifying offers extended.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
4 mins ago
Daniil Medvedev Rebuts Netflix Series Portrayal, Readies for Australian Open Amid Controversy
Daniil Medvedev, ranked third in the world of tennis, has refuted his portrayal in the Netflix series episode ‘Unfinished Business’. The episode has thrown light on the casual rivalry between him and German player Alexander Zverev. While Zverev characterizes Medvedev as a player who intimidates opponents during matches, Medvedev, uninvolved in the series production and
Daniil Medvedev Rebuts Netflix Series Portrayal, Readies for Australian Open Amid Controversy
Posolo Tuilagi Awaits French Passport to Qualify for French Rugby Team Selection
8 mins ago
Posolo Tuilagi Awaits French Passport to Qualify for French Rugby Team Selection
Manel Kape's Weight Miss Leads to UFC Vegas 84 Bout Cancellation
8 mins ago
Manel Kape's Weight Miss Leads to UFC Vegas 84 Bout Cancellation
Veteran MLB Player Charlie Culberson Switches to Pitching Role with Braves
5 mins ago
Veteran MLB Player Charlie Culberson Switches to Pitching Role with Braves
NFL Star's Resilience Amid Injury and Uncertainty
7 mins ago
NFL Star's Resilience Amid Injury and Uncertainty
TS Galaxy Embarks on Pre-Season European Tour
7 mins ago
TS Galaxy Embarks on Pre-Season European Tour
Latest Headlines
World News
General Mark Milley's Influence During January 6th Events: Allegations Surface
17 seconds
General Mark Milley's Influence During January 6th Events: Allegations Surface
Study Finds No Link Between COVID-19 Vaccines and Postmenopausal Bleeding
3 mins
Study Finds No Link Between COVID-19 Vaccines and Postmenopausal Bleeding
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to Attend World Economic Forum in Davos
4 mins
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to Attend World Economic Forum in Davos
Amy L. Reeves Seeks Re-election as Coffee County Circuit Clerk
4 mins
Amy L. Reeves Seeks Re-election as Coffee County Circuit Clerk
Daniil Medvedev Rebuts Netflix Series Portrayal, Readies for Australian Open Amid Controversy
4 mins
Daniil Medvedev Rebuts Netflix Series Portrayal, Readies for Australian Open Amid Controversy
President Addresses Iran, Proxy War Speculations Amidst Coffee Cups
5 mins
President Addresses Iran, Proxy War Speculations Amidst Coffee Cups
Veteran MLB Player Charlie Culberson Switches to Pitching Role with Braves
5 mins
Veteran MLB Player Charlie Culberson Switches to Pitching Role with Braves
House Speaker Mike Johnson Navigates Budget Deal Amid Party Opposition
6 mins
House Speaker Mike Johnson Navigates Budget Deal Amid Party Opposition
Medicaid Expansion Tied to Lower Postoperative Mortality in Lung Cancer Surgery
6 mins
Medicaid Expansion Tied to Lower Postoperative Mortality in Lung Cancer Surgery
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app