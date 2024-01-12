en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

WNBA Spotlights Rising Stars in Player Marketing Program

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
WNBA Spotlights Rising Stars in Player Marketing Program

In a strategic move to spotlight emerging talents and boost visibility, the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) has announced its latest cohort for the Player Marketing Agreement (PMA) program. The new selection comprises six of the league’s rising stars, including Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever and Rhyne Howard of the Atlanta Dream, both previous Rookie of the Year winners.

Boosting Player Visibility and Fan Engagement

The PMA program provides a platform for players to enhance their personal brands and contribute to the league’s marketing efforts through activities such as photo shoots. Shakira Austin of the Washington Mystics, Brionna Jones of the Connecticut Sun, Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm, and Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings join Boston and Howard in this year’s PMA cohort.

In addition to offering players a chance to supplement their WNBA incomes, the initiative also aims to attract younger fans. The players’ closeness in age to college students aligns with the league’s objective of expanding its fan base and increasing overall attention to women’s basketball.

Commitment to Growth and Sustainability

The PMA program’s significance is highlighted by the commitment outlined in the 2020 collective bargaining agreement, which mandates the WNBA to allocate a total of $1 million per year for player marketing agreements. This commitment underscores the league’s dedication to promoting its players and enhancing their earning potential while contributing to the growth and sustainability of the WNBA.

The Role of Players in PMA

The players’ involvement in the PMA program is a testament to their individual accomplishments on the court and their potential to become influential figures within the league. These players are not only excelling in their professional careers but are also actively involved in activities related to basketball during the offseason, such as coaching and sports commentary.

The program also serves as a means to support players recovering from injuries, allowing them to focus on rehabilitation and preparation for the upcoming season while still engaging in activities that contribute to their personal and professional development.

From its inception with three players in the 2021-22 offseason, the PMA program has evolved, expanding to 10 players the following year. The latest cohort of six players illustrates the WNBA’s continued commitment to invest in the marketing and promotion of its players, solidifying their roles as ambassadors for the league and its partners.

The WNBA’s Player Marketing Agreement program not only showcases the league’s dedication to promoting its emerging talents but also stands as a testament to the players’ achievements and potential impact within the basketball community. The program’s expansion and the selection of new participants signify a strategic effort to enhance player visibility, engage diverse audiences, and reinforce the league’s position as a driving force in women’s sports.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
38 seconds ago
2024 Union County Tournament: Westfield Secures Top Seed, Summit Reigns as Champions
The spark of competition is rekindled as the 2024 Union County Tournament’s seedings and brackets get unveiled, with Westfield clinching the top seed for the second time in a three-year span. This honor is not unfamiliar to Westfield, who, as the top seed in the 2022 tournament, emerged triumphant, etching their name on the trophy
2024 Union County Tournament: Westfield Secures Top Seed, Summit Reigns as Champions
Malcolm Butler Commends Bill Belichick Amidst Controversy: A Unique Perspective
8 mins ago
Malcolm Butler Commends Bill Belichick Amidst Controversy: A Unique Perspective
Jonathan Panzo's Loan Spell at Cardiff City May End Prematurely
11 mins ago
Jonathan Panzo's Loan Spell at Cardiff City May End Prematurely
StormTracker 13 Predicts Significant Snowfall Early Next Week
5 mins ago
StormTracker 13 Predicts Significant Snowfall Early Next Week
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
8 mins ago
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
CeeDee Lamb Earns Prestigious All-Pro First-Team Recognition
8 mins ago
CeeDee Lamb Earns Prestigious All-Pro First-Team Recognition
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Union County Tournament: Westfield Secures Top Seed, Summit Reigns as Champions
39 seconds
2024 Union County Tournament: Westfield Secures Top Seed, Summit Reigns as Champions
Conestoga College Sets New Bar for Pharmaceutical Education with State-of-the-art Centre
4 mins
Conestoga College Sets New Bar for Pharmaceutical Education with State-of-the-art Centre
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
5 mins
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
England's Junior Doctors on the Verge of Strikes: A Pay Dispute With Far-Reaching Implications
6 mins
England's Junior Doctors on the Verge of Strikes: A Pay Dispute With Far-Reaching Implications
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
7 mins
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
7 mins
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
8 mins
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
8 mins
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
CeeDee Lamb Earns Prestigious All-Pro First-Team Recognition
8 mins
CeeDee Lamb Earns Prestigious All-Pro First-Team Recognition
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
30 mins
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
32 mins
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app