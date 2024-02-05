WM Phoenix Open Returns to TPC Scottsdale with Notable Enhancements and Increased Prize Purse

The WM Phoenix Open, one of golf's most prestigious tournaments, is making a grand return to its home of 37 years, the TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course in Arizona. This iconic course, carved out of the Sonoran Desert, was crafted by Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish specifically for the Phoenix Open in 1987. Offering breath-taking views of the McDowell Mountains, the course spans a challenging 7,261 yards as a par 71 course.

A New Look for the Stadium

This year, the tournament is introducing significant changes to the stadium setup, particularly behind the ninth green, where a two-tiered stand is set to enhance the spectator experience. The luxury grandstands, replete with bars and premium food, especially at the famed 16th hole, add to the event's allure, making it a truly immersive experience for the attendees.

2024 WM Phoenix Open: Not a Signature Event but a Prize Powerhouse

In a departure from previous years, the 2024 WM Phoenix Open will not be classified as a signature event. However, it boasts an increased prize purse of $8,800,000, a substantial leap from the previous $2,000,000. This hefty increase is bound to attract a broad field of 132 players, all vying for the top spot and the lucrative prize.

Scottie Scheffler: The Defending Champion

Scottie Scheffler, the two-time defending champion, is setting his sights on a third consecutive win. His past victories in 2022 and 2023, where he defeated Patrick Cantlay and Nick Taylor respectively, have placed him in a strong position. Scheffler will be competing against a lineup of notable players, including Shane Lowry, Kirt Kutayama, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, and Justin Thomas, making this year's tournament an event to watch.