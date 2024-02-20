Witton Albion Mourns the Loss of Three Club Icons: Hardingham, Higgins, and Steele

In a somber announcement that has echoed across the football community, Witton Albion has shared the heartrending news of the passing of three of its most cherished figures: Reg Hardingham, the club's esteemed Vice Chairman; Keith Higgins, a legendary player and former team physio; and Eric Steele, a devoted supporter whose loyalty knew no bounds. This triple loss marks a period of mourning for the club and its fans, as each individual leaves behind a legacy woven into the fabric of Witton Albion's history.

A Legacy of Dedication and Generosity

Reg Hardingham, who passed away at the age of 93, was not just a figure of authority within the club but also a beacon of generosity and integrity. Having served as a director for 11 years, his tenure was highlighted by a profound commitment to the club's welfare, most notably during the Covid-19 pandemic. In a gesture that epitomized his character, Reg, alongside his partner Judith Kelly, forgave a £45,000 loan to the club, providing a financial lifeline during one of its most challenging periods. His leadership style, characterized by a nurturing approach, fostered a positive and inclusive environment that will be sorely missed.

Remembering On-Field Heroes and Lifelong Supporters

Keith Higgins, whose career with Witton spanned a decade from 1956 to 1966, was celebrated not only for his 429 appearances as a player but also for his invaluable contribution as a team trainer and physio. His presence was a constant during both the highs and lows of the club's journey, including the memorable 1992 FA Trophy Final appearance at the old Wembley. His dedication to the club extended well beyond his playing days, embodying the spirit of loyalty and commitment.

Eric Steele, aged 97, represented the heart and soul of Witton Albion's support base. A familiar face at games and a constant source of encouragement, Steele's involvement with the club, especially during its trying times in 1998, demonstrated the unwavering support that fans provide. His passing at Acorn Hollow Nursing Home marks the end of an era for the club, with his funeral service set as a moment for the community to come together in remembrance.

A Community United in Grief and Gratitude

As Witton Albion navigates through this difficult time, the club has extended its deepest condolences to the families and friends of Hardingham, Higgins, and Steele. The collective loss of these three figures has left an indelible mark on the club, with each remembered for their unique contributions to its legacy. The football community, both within and outside of Witton Albion, stands together in mourning, reflecting on the impact that Hardingham, Higgins, and Steele had not only on the pitch but also in the hearts of those who knew them. Their memories will live on, serving as a reminder of the strength, passion, and dedication that define Witton Albion.