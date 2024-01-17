Wittenoom Cup: Albany Gears Up for Prestigious Golf Tournament

Albany's landscape is gearing up for an exciting weekend of golf as over 240 players from 65 clubs across the state prepare to compete in the Wittenoom Cup, one of the most prestigious amateur golf tournaments in Western Australia. With its rich history dating back to 1927, the Wittenoom Cup continues to attract some of the region's top golfing talent while celebrating the spirit of the game.

Centennial Celebration on the Horizon

The Wittenoom Cup, nearly a century old, is an integral part of Albany's sporting history. The cup not only represents a competitive platform but has also evolved into a celebration of golfing prowess and passion. The tournament, set to unfold on January 20 and 21 at the Albany Golf Club, promises a showcase of impressive talent and heated competition.

Defending Champions and Rising Stars

Adding to the tournament's anticipation, reigning Wittenoom Cup champion, Evan Sewell from Busselton, will return to defend his title, drawing attention and elevating the competitive spirit. The tournament is divided into two primary competitions: the Brenda Wittenoom Open, with 90 female participants, and the Wittenoom Cup, with 150 male golfers. Both competitions are set to feature a mix of seasoned veterans and promising newcomers, adding depth and diversity to the contest.

Prizes and Predictions

The tournament boasts a substantial prize pool of $20,000, with the Wittenoom Cup purse sitting at $5,000. Such hefty rewards not only mark the tournament's prestige but also fuel the competitive drive among the participants. Dan Northcott, the general manager of Albany Golf Club, highlighted the event's popularity and prestige. Expressing optimism for the weekend, Northcott pointed to the favorable weather forecast, which promises excellent conditions for golf, further enhancing the tournament's allure.