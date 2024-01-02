en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Wisconsin Badgers Seek to Fill Cornerback Vacancy with Georgia Tech Transfer

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:08 pm EST
Wisconsin Badgers Seek to Fill Cornerback Vacancy with Georgia Tech Transfer

The Wisconsin Badgers are on a quest to fill a vital role in their starting lineup—the nickel cornerback position. With an aim to bolster the team’s defensive backfield with experienced talent, they have turned their eyes to KJ Wallace, a promising transfer from Georgia Tech. Wallace, who has previously played for Notre Dame, has also been the subject of interest from colleges like Oklahoma State and UCLA.

Wallace: The Cornerback Prodigy

With just one year of eligibility left, Wallace is no stranger to the football field. He has participated in 41 games, clocked 1,470 snaps on the field, and has accrued a notable record of 93 tackles and 10 pass deflections. His experience as a nickel cornerback is particularly striking, with 1,151 snaps in this position under his belt.

Wisconsin Badgers: In Search of New Blood

Having lost several players due to eligibility expiration, the Wisconsin Badgers are in dire need of rebuilding their secondary. They do have the returning starters Ricardo Hallman and Nyzier Fourqurean, but the team is actively seeking additional talent to ensure depth in their ranks. While the Badgers are hopeful that some of their younger players will rise to the occasion, they are also open to adding talent through transfers, like Wallace.

Fresh Faces And Future Prospects

Wisconsin Badgers have a proactive approach in securing talent in the transfer portal. The offer extended to Wallace is a testament to this initiative. It’s not just Wallace; the Badgers have their eyes set on upcoming talent as well. Four-star Class of 2025 cornerback Mason Alexander of Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, Ind., recently announced his top 12 college choices on social media, and Wisconsin is one of the front-runners. Alexander is considering scholarship offers from over 20 schools, and Wisconsin could soon be adding another young talent to its roster.

0
Football Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Scottish Premiership Matches: Wins, Draws, and Postponements

By Salman Khan

Clash of Tradition and Pragmatism: The Changing Landscape of College Football

By Salman Khan

New York Jets Waive Dalvin Cook After Disappointing Season

By Salman Khan

Liverpool Clinches Thrilling Victory Against Newcastle United under Anfield Lights

By Salman Khan

Thierry Henry Leads as Most Talked-About Premier League Pundit ...
@Football · 16 mins
Thierry Henry Leads as Most Talked-About Premier League Pundit ...
heart comment 0
Manchester United’s Antony Under Fire for Underperformance

By Salman Khan

Manchester United's Antony Under Fire for Underperformance
Liverpool’s Record-Breaking XG in Controversial Win Over Newcastle

By Salman Khan

Liverpool's Record-Breaking XG in Controversial Win Over Newcastle
January Transfer Window 2024: New Contracts, Loans, and Transfer Interests

By Salman Khan

January Transfer Window 2024: New Contracts, Loans, and Transfer Interests
Todd Cantwell: A Rising Star in Rangers’ 3-1 Victory Over Kilmarnock

By Salman Khan

Todd Cantwell: A Rising Star in Rangers' 3-1 Victory Over Kilmarnock
Latest Headlines
World News
Vice President Harris to Headline Influential King Day at the Dome Event
18 seconds
Vice President Harris to Headline Influential King Day at the Dome Event
Clubhouse Atlanta: Redefining Employment for Individuals with Mental Health Conditions
26 seconds
Clubhouse Atlanta: Redefining Employment for Individuals with Mental Health Conditions
Israel Confronts Severe Mental Health Crisis Following Gaza War
2 mins
Israel Confronts Severe Mental Health Crisis Following Gaza War
Scottish Premiership Matches: Wins, Draws, and Postponements
2 mins
Scottish Premiership Matches: Wins, Draws, and Postponements
Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Defends Biden’s Record on Major News Networks
3 mins
Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Defends Biden’s Record on Major News Networks
Darren Till's First Professional Loss and Snoop Dogg Controversy
3 mins
Darren Till's First Professional Loss and Snoop Dogg Controversy
Winter Classic 2024: Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken's Showdown in the CutOff Challenge
3 mins
Winter Classic 2024: Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken's Showdown in the CutOff Challenge
Clash of Tradition and Pragmatism: The Changing Landscape of College Football
3 mins
Clash of Tradition and Pragmatism: The Changing Landscape of College Football
ESPN Issues Apology for Inadvertent Explicit Content During Sugar Bowl Broadcast
3 mins
ESPN Issues Apology for Inadvertent Explicit Content During Sugar Bowl Broadcast
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app